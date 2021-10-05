Five new fatalities related to COVID-19 in Angelina County were reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday.
This makes 11 fatalities reported by the state in the last week and 64 since Sept. 1, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 371 people. There have been 233 fatalities in Angelina County related to the virus in 2021.
The Angelina County & Cities Health District updated its website sometime late Monday or early Tuesday to reflect new cases as of Oct. 1. The new report shows 129 new coronavirus cases in Angelina County, both positive and probable.
The state estimates there are 773 active cases in the county and 12,288 recoveries.
The number of hospitalizations reported to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council grew in Tuesday’s report compared to Monday and the weekend.
On Tuesday, SETRAC reported 37 people infected with the coronavirus in the intensive care unit, up from the 36 people reported Monday and the 28 reported Sunday.
The agency reported 18 people infected with the coronavirus were in general isolation Tuesday, up from the 17 reported Monday and down from the 23 reported Sunday.
There were six new coronavirus admissions to local hospitals reported Tuesday, a spike compared to the average of two to four cases reported over the last seven days.
The rate of vaccinations continues to slow in Angelina County, according to state reporting. The number of doses administered has been in decline since early September after reaching a peak the last week of August with 1,979 doses allocated — including booster shots.
There have been 71,146 doses administered in Angelina County, leaving 34,074 people fully vaccinated, 39,170 people who have received at least one dose and 690 people who have received booster shots.
