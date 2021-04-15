Our best shot at battling COVID-19 is about to get better as the Angelina County & Cities Health District and the Deep East Texas Partnership are teaming up to offer new strategies to provide the vaccine to citizens across East Texas.
Meanwhile, the successful partnership with the Pitser Garrison Convention Center for biweekly mass vaccination clinics will continue for second doses through the middle of May, while the last of the first-dose clinics is set for Saturday.
To register for the first-dose Moderna vaccine clinic, visit etxcovidvaccine.com, call 630-8500 or drop by the convention center between 8:30 and 10 a.m. Saturday.
Over the past four months, the Deep East Texas Partnership has administered more than 24,000 COVID-19 first and second Moderna vaccine doses, according to a press release from the health district. New strategies in the works aim to make it easier for those still in need of the vaccine to receive it.
A mobile vaccine clinic will provide walk-up availability at area housing/apartment complexes, employers and businesses, hard-to-reach areas of the county, lower-income neighborhoods, churches and more, the release states. Any business, church or group wanting to request an ACCHD mobile vaccine clinic is asked to call 630-8500.
A new vaccine clinic site also will be set up in the Angelina County area and will be supported by the etxcovidvaccine.com registration system. East Texas Community Health Services and the health district will partner to offer the COVID-19 vaccine at 205 Shands Drive starting Wednesday.
The Deep East Texas Partnership includes the health district; Angelina County, Polk County and San Augustine County local government officials; community volunteers; civic leaders and healthcare partners; and newly added partner ETCH.
COVID-19 vaccine information and registration can be found at etxcovidvaccine.com or by calling the coronavirus call center at 630-8500.
