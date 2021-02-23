The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 98 new positive or probable COVID-19 cases from Feb. 9-11 on Monday.
This brings Angelina County's total case count to 7,754 with 4,562 total positive cases and 3,192 total probable cases. Of those, 56 positive cases and 42 probable cases are new.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 12 new fatalities since Feb. 10. State data also showed 4,506 confirmed cases, 3,150 probable cases, 274 estimated active cases and 7,136 estimated recovered cases as of information available Monday.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Committee reported 33 confirmed COVID-19 patients in general isolation and 12 cases in the ICU in local hospitals.
Data also showed the COVID-19 census was at 19.15% Monday. Trauma Service Area H's census was 16.71%. If the area's census dips under 15% for seven straight days, Angelina County will be released from Gov. Greg Abbott's more stringent restrictions under executive order GA-32.
Dropping those restrictions would allow restaurants to open to 75% capacity and for bars that don't derive 51% of their sales from food to reopen.
State data also showed 2,251,388 total confirmed cases, 343,078 probable cases, 41,407 deaths and 2,331,940 estimated recoveries as of Monday. In addition, there were an estimated 202,748 active cases reported and 2,355 new confirmed cases, 277 new probable cases and 64 new deaths.
