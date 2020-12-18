Q: What will happen to the city’s recycling center trucks now that they’re not picking up recycling? What about the people who were manning them?
A: The trucks will remain in the city’s fleet, assistant city manager Jason Arnold said. This will give the city backup trucks to use if a “front-line” truck needs repairs or if the volume of trash picks up, he said.
That is an interesting point considering that in late-November or early-December, he told the city council the amount of trash being picked up may very well increase if homeowners keep their second can. This would especially be an issue when the city council decides whether the extra cans would be free to use or not and how that whole system will operate.
Additionally, the driver who was operating that truck will be moved into the roll-off division where the city has a hard time keeping up with the workload, Arnold said.
“Both modifications will increase efficiency, flexibility and the level of service our solid waste department offers,” he said.
Q: What is the difference between a probable and positive case? Who determines those? Why do state and local health officials report those numbers?
A: A confirmed or positive case is determined when the SARS-CoV-2 RNA (coronavirus) is detected in a clinical or autopsy specimen using a molecular amplification test, Angelina County & Cities Health District administrator Sharon Shaw said.
The Food and Drug Administration explains this a bit further. A diagnostic test is basically the one where the doctor or nurse shoves a large cotton swab up a person’s nose and sends off what comes out with it. People who test positive with this are considered confirmed positive cases.
The FDA says this test is highly accurate and doesn’t need to be repeated.
The probable cases are where an antigen test detected SARS-CoV-2 in a respiratory specimen, according to Shaw.
The FDA says this is a rapid test taken with a nasal swab. The results are highly accurate but can have false positives and a negative test is recommended to be tried again, they said. A doctor may order the former test if someone tests negative but is symptomatic.
Reporting of both in the manner of positive and probable is required by state law, Shaw said.
———
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.