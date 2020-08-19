Sitting alone with a burping, gurgling and hungry newborn, Amanda Helton is grieving the loss of her newlywed husband to COVID-19.
Cody Helton and Amanda knew each other for years and remained friends after a failed attempt at dating early on. Cody moved back to Lufkin a year ago and when the two reconnected, everything just made sense.
“We both had the same energy,” Amanda said. “We were just a family of weirdos. We just all have these quirks, but in our house, that was never a negative. We always celebrated those weird things.
“All of the things that made us weird to others, made us a unit. We were looking forward to bringing Luke home and to learn what new weirdo we got to add to the family.”
Amanda already had two girls from a previous marriage, and Cody worked hard to be a great stepdad to them.
“I knew, when I married Cody, he was my forever person,” she said. “I knew that was the last time I’d get married.
“The best thing about him was that every day was a good day with him. He was very funny, and he did everything he could to take care of me, and everybody who meant something to him.”
The two married in March with a ceremony broadcast on Facebook Live. They never got the full-blown wedding and they never had a honeymoon because they wanted to stay safe during the pandemic.
“We were trying to be careful,” she said. “It didn’t work out for us, did it?”
Cody was 29 when he first felt the symptoms of COVID-19. He and Amanda went to get tested; her results came back positive, his negative. But as his symptoms worsened, he went for a second test, and those results came back positive.
Nearly three weeks ago, Cody checked into the COVID-19 unit of CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial because his stepmom worked in that unit.
“He kept apologizing to me,” Amanda said. “He’d say, ‘I’m really sorry I’m not there to take care of you.’ He could barely breathe and he was worried about me, knowing I was home alone and quarantined.”
Amanda felt like a dangerous zoo animal as she recovered from the virus. Her friends and family tried to help as they could, but she remembered watching her mom through the glass as she dropped stuff off.
“When you’re sick and grieving, everyone is there to take care of each other, you take care of stuff, you show up. Now, I can’t be around anyone. I can’t even celebrate having a new baby, having something positive.”
Cody texted Amanda on Saturday morning to tell her they were going to put him on a ventilator. Amanda had been in contact with Cody’s stepmom about the issue. as well.
“He messaged me and said they were going to put him on the vent,” she said. “He said, ‘I’m really sorry baby, I tried.’ I told him there was nothing to be sorry about — we all knew he tried very hard, we were proud of him and we loved him.”
She told him she’d patiently wait for him to wake up; he told her he couldn’t wait.
An hour later, Amanda thought the hospital was calling to tell her they’d put him on the vent; she’d already talked to Cody and his stepmom.
“I thought they were calling to tell me they put him on the vent, but they just said, ‘We lost him,’” she said.
Cody was too weak to go on the vent and the doctors lost his pulse. They tried to get him back and succeeded, so they tried to put him on the vent again and lost him.
Amanda was allowed to go see Cody after he’d passed, but it was the first time she’d seen him since he went into the COVID unit. She had to completely suit up to go in and put on an entirely new suit to leave.
Amanda was supposed to have baby Luke a week ago, but the doctor required that she test negative for the virus twice before she could give birth. She had two negative tests and they scheduled her for Monday.
Amanda and her doctor were planning out how to let Cody watch the birth and see the baby afterward, Amanda said.
“I thought we would get longer together,” she said. “I thought we had decades to learn to live without each other. I didn’t expect to lose him in our first year of marriage.”
Luke Cody Helton was born weighing 9 pounds, 10 ounces and was 19.5 inches long on Monday.
“I wish people would understand,” Amanda said. “It’s really hard to look at Facebook and to see people saying this isn’t real, or serious, and I’m going through all of this.
“I hope people take it seriously. Some think that they’re young and healthy and so they’re going to be OK. You don’t know if you will. And you need to give a (expletive) about other people.”
