Three more people have died from complications related to COVID-19 in Angelina County, bringing the county's total number of deaths to nine, according to the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
The individuals had been hospitalized and died from complications associated with the disease, according to an email from health district administrator Sharon Shaw. The three who died were 53, 60 and 63 years old.
“Our sincere condolences are extended to the families, friends and loved ones,” the email states. “Please continue to be diligent in following the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommendations for social distancing, wearing a mask when around anyone not in your immediate household, monitor your health at all times and do not go to work or other places when feeling ill.”
By the time this email was sent, the health district was still reporting the same numbers from Monday. At the time there were 476 cases — not including the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Facility prison unit in Diboll — and 225 recoveries.
With the Duncan Unit (including employees and the listed recovered) there have been 789 positive tests in Angelina County.
There are 81 active offender cases with 189 recoveries and 28 active employee cases with 15 recoveries at the Duncan Unit. They’ve also reported eight deaths.
The Lufkin Emergency Management Facebook page pointed out that there had been a decrease of 50 active cases from Monday, but that was mostly due to information coming in.
“Estimates on any given day tend to be off by as much as 10 one way or the other,” the post read. “In this case, it was four days since updated information had come in.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.