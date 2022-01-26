Angelina County Commissioners approved discretionary paid leave for employees who are infected with COVID-19 for 2022.
The vote was 3-1, with Commissioner Rodney Paulette voting against.
Angelina County approved two weeks of discretionary leave for sick employees near the beginning of the pandemic when Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines recommended people who are infected stay home for 14 days. The federal government at the time was paying local government entities and businesses to permit the time off.
“We all know that COVID is not going anywhere,” County Judge Don Lymbery said. “We’re still dealing with it even though Angelina County is doing better than some of our surrounding counties; it is still an ongoing battle.
“The county has a very generous sick policy for people to be able to take off on sick call. But I have a feeling that maybe this is something the court feels like we need to go ahead and initiate.”
Paulette was concerned about giving the full two weeks, or 80 hours, of time off for coronavirus-related illness. He didn’t want to just give county employees a “blank check” and for the county to be on the hook for pandemic leave.
“Is the problem really that severe?” he asked. “What I’d rather see the court do, basically, is look at it on a case-by-case basis and approve the situations.”
The omicron variant has not shown to be as harmful as earlier variants and the recovery time is shorter, he said. Current CDC guidelines recommend people infected with the virus to isolate for five days or until symptoms are gone then wear a mask for the next five days.
“I’m not willing to put the county, the taxpayers, on the hook for this situation,” he said. “I say we do this on a case-by-case basis.”
Lymbery didn’t agree with the 80 hours either, he said. He suggested the county modify the leave to 40 hours, something Paulette supported.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Kermit Kennedy said he thought it was better to have this benefit in place than to not have it.
“The numbers that were given to us — it wouldn’t matter unless you’re the person affected by it,” he said. “And if you don’t have any sick time, any vacation time to use, then that’s unpaid leave.”
Lymbery wondered why someone would not have sick time available this early in the year because of what he says is a generous current policy.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Terry Pitts pointed to one employee who has had to take time off. He didn’t believe it would cost the county any more money — that employee would be off whether he was using sick time, vacation or administrative leave.
“And doing it case-by-case is going to make it too chaotic to try to keep up with on payroll and stuff,” Pitts said.
He moved that the county approve the discretionary leave and to make it retroactive to reimburse county employees who were off in the last 25 days.
Paulette said he thinks a blanket decision like this will be abused by county employees. He said employees should use the time they are given wisely.
Pitts does not think the county has had much of a problem with employees misusing their sick time in previous years and said it should come down to the department heads to make sure the leave is used appropriately.
“I don’t think it’s this court’s position to determine whether someone is sick or not,” Pitts said. “If you don’t pay them, then they’re going to come in sick. If they’re going to have to use their vacation, then they’re going to come in with COVID and spread it and get it around to everybody else.”
Commissioners also agreed to pay for up to eight COVID-19 tests — per person covered under the employee benefits plan, per month if they pick them up from the pharmacy associated with the county’s benefits plan.
Auditor Janice Cordray presented the court with three options. Two would have been harder for the county to handle the cost of and to monitor; the third — which commissioners agreed to — ensures the county has met federal requirements but isn’t paying for an unlimited number of tests for which employees may ask to be reimbursed.
