The Angelina County Emergency Management office is reporting seven new COVID-19 cases in the county, making the total, including cases at the Duncan Unit in Diboll, 636.
The office is reporting six deaths, 184 recovered, 3,128 tests and 2,975 calls to call center as of 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported there were 415 cases as of 4 p.m. Monday, not including the Duncan Unit. Of those 415, there have been an estimated 225 recoveries and six deaths.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice on Monday reported 198 active offender cases and 16 active employee cases with eight recovered at the Duncan Unit. Additionally, they reported four deaths, 145 were on medical restriction and 214 were on medical isolation.
As of 1 p.m. Tuesday the department was reporting 189 active offender cases with four recovered, 16 active employee cases with five recovered and 189 on medical restriction and 215 on medical isolation.
Those under medical restriction are defined as offenders who are not sick who may have been exposed to COVID-19, and medical isolation is defined as those who are pending the results of a COVID-19 test or who have tested positive and have not been medically cleared.
The health district also reported Polk County has 85 cases with 42 estimated recoveries, and San Augustine County has 88 cases, six deaths and 34 estimated recoveries.
The city of Nacogdoches reported 338 cases, 24 deaths, an estimated 272 recoveries and 1,790 tests given as of 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 114,881 cases, 2,192 deaths, an estimated 69,190 recoveries and an estimated 43,499 active cases. Statewide, there were 1,767,701 tests taken as of 4 p.m. Monday.
None of the state’s numbers had changed by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The state count is up by 11,576 since June 20.
