A Lufkin couple is participating in the Pfizer study testing a vaccine in healthy adults against COVID-19.
There is no approved vaccine available to prevent COVID-19, and the study seeks to enroll up to 30,000 adults to see how each is affected by the vaccine. They’re looking to describe the safety, tolerability, immunogenicity — the ability of a foreign substance, such as an antigen, to provoke an immune response in the body of a human — and efficacy of an RNA vaccine.
Pfizer distributed actual vaccinations and placebos to check results against.
Jesse and Kristie Moody were watching the news one night when they learned about the trial. They both believe this is the way to get the world back to how it was, not a new normal where everyone waits to get sick and has to wear masks.
“I believe if the public is to be expected to trust what they are being given, then it would help if they know that local people are already being vaccinated as a part of the trial and that’s what we have experienced as far as side effects so far,” Jesse said.
After signing up, the couple spent four hours at a physician’s office in Tomball answering questions, getting their labs drawn and more to ensure that they’d be good candidates for the study.
“They were really professional folks at the clinic. They asked so many questions,” Jesse said.
There were plenty of questions he wasn’t totally sure why they needed to know, but he realized it was so they could check the vaccine with everything about him. It was a process, he said. It definitely wasn’t piece-mealed or rushed.
Both believe they were given the actual vaccine, not the placebo, because of the pain they felt in their arms afterward. Kristie had a localized fever in her arm where they’d administered the shot.
“It was about the same as the flu shot,” she said.
If they’d been administered the placebo, they wouldn’t have any symptoms, Jesse said.
They’ll receive the second half of the vaccine on Wednesday and expect to have more symptoms after that, Jesse said.
“We’re very interested in getting a vaccine and doing anything to help it get approved,” he said. “We didn’t know how many would volunteer and wanted to help in any way we could.”
He is used to vaccines and believes he was even given some experimental ones while serving in the military. He’s not scared of them, but has faith that the people creating them want to help the world recover.
“They’d already given the first trial to 300 people, so we figured that if something was wrong it would have come up,” he said. “We have faith in the people doing this and running the trial.”
Because of this vaccine, Kristie is feeling more confident in her ability to visit her grandmother. She’s avoided doing so because she didn’t want to spread the virus. But she believes this is the fastest and safest, way to make sure she can hug her family again.
“People don’t realize that,” she said. “People are saying they don’t want the vaccine, but they want to visit their family. This is the way to do it. To get protected.”
Since the vaccine was initially administered, they’ve kept a daily diary in an app by Pfizer detailing any symptoms. The couples has 24/7 contact with a physician to answer questions.
After the first seven days, they’ll fill out the diary weekly, on the anniversary date of when the vaccine was administered.
Additionally, each morning the couple laughs as they make sure the other didn’t grow any extra horns or tails.
“We don’t feel any microchips,” Jesse said, laughing. “It takes some trust in the system. The companies are not out to hurt anyone, they’re out there to solve this problem. The worst thing would be for them to put out a product that’s unsafe and everyone gets sick. That would make it worse for them.”
