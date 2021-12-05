Showers with the chance of some thunder in the morning, then skies turning partly cloudy late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Morning high of 69F with temps falling to near 55. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Event organizers are hoping those in need of booster shots, flu vaccines, COVID-19 vaccines and health insurance will be enticed by free food, big prizes and a live DJ to visit the Pitser Garrison Convention Center Saturday to have their health care needs met.
Pastor David Briggs of Abundant Life United Methodist Church has teamed up with East Texas Community Health Services, the Change Happens ACA Marketplace Navigator Program and Young Invincibles for the Get East Texas Covered clinic, set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as a free one-stop health care shop.
“We’re trying to do that last push to get people out there and enrolled by Dec. 15 so they will be eligible for their insurance benefits on Jan. 1," said Cassandra Harris, a navigator with the insurance program. “We just want the people to come out and support it because it’s there for them. Most of us have been vaccinated, we all have insurance, so this is like a ministry that we’ve taken on. It’s a ministry for the people of East Texas and surrounding counties — it’s not just for Angelina County.”
The event will include free breakfast and lunch, prizes and live entertainment. Navigators will guide those in need of on-the-spot health insurance enrollment, while Hospice in the Pines representatives will be on hand to provide information about their services, as well. Moderna vaccines will be available for adults and Pfizer shots will be provided to children.
Organizers recommend scanning the attached QR code that will take those interested to a website where they can register.
“Walk-ins are welcome, but we would love to have people register, also,” Harris said. “We’ll have an intake place where they can sign in, and we’ll know exactly what they’re there for.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.