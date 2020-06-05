Patients have stopped going to the doctor’s office because of COVID-19 restrictions, potentially impacting the health of hundreds of thousands.
Dr. Michael Iversen quoted a Texas Medical Association survey that showed patient visits were cut in half or more and suggested that beyond just impacting regular check-ups, this could be impacting early detection for cancer.
“Under normal circumstances, there are approximately 5,000 positive cancer diagnoses in the U.S. every day,” he said in an email. “During the coronavirus shutdown, most if not all cancer screenings have not occurred, either because doctor offices were closed, or patients were afraid to see their doctor for fear of catching the virus.”
By his math, that would translate into 450,000 positive cancer diagnoses that were not performed from March to May.
Dr. Sid Roberts, director of the Temple Cancer Center, supported Iversen’s argument, saying that they’ve seen fewer patients during the pandemic.
“Doctors’ offices were closed (or seeing very few patients) and imaging centers, which do mammograms, CT scans, MRIs, etc., were shut down as well,” Roberts said. “Only recently has all of this started opening back up. But the numbers are still not where they were before the pandemic.”
Both doctors worry about the implications for those cancers that early detection could save someone’s life. Early detection for many forms of cancer is key, Iversen said.
While prostate cancer is not likely to change much over a two to three month delay, lung cancer is more worrisome, Roberts said. Breast and cervical cancer land somewhere between the two, but their impacts can’t be generalized.
“We are going on 12 weeks now with the Coronavirus,” Iversen said. “So let’s say 20 percent of patients are still seeing their doctor — that catches 30,000 out of 150,000 new cancers per month. The overall mortality rate of a positive cancer diagnosis is 33 percent. Without the benefit of early detection, the mortality rate will surely increase.”
Early detection allows specialists to catch the cancer while it is smaller, less likely to spread and easier for them to treat, Roberts said.
“Bottom line: Cure rates are higher with earlier diagnosis,” he said.
People should get back on their regular checkup schedules as soon as it is reasonable to do and to self monitor for lumps or changes that could be a problem, Roberts said.
