All Angelina County students are now back in the classroom or studying from home as Lufkin ISD commences its first day.
Students filed in from the car rider line or while walking hand-in-hand with parents or siblings. Bernardo Delgado walked 8-year-old Lucas to the front door of Slack Elementary School.
“I’m ready to see my new teacher,” Lucas said. “I was kind of glad when I was out of school for so long, but I’m ready.”
“I’m very happy to see he’s coming back to school,” Bernardo said. “Every kid lost a lot of time last year, so we’re very happy coming back.”
Nathan Perry walked his son Nathan Perry Jr. to school, as well. Nathan Jr. said he was happy for the break, but he was feeling good about the first day.
“I’m a little skeptical. There’s a higher chance for him to get sick going to school, but at the same time I want him to learn,” Nathan said. “By the time I tried to enroll him, it was too late to do it at the house, so we had to come up here. But knowledge is the key, so it’s always important for him to get knowledge and go to school. So as long as he learns, I’m OK.”
Ten-year-old Gilbert Lopez was not quite ready to go back to school yet. He said he loved the extra long summer break. However, he was ready for art class.
“We are just excited to actually have students back on campus,” Principal Yaneth Clifton said. “The staff is really excited to be back. We’ve missed our kiddos.”
Clifton said there are protocols in place to keep students and staff safe, and the district has provided a lot of things in order for them to do so.
Just a few hundred feet away, students were heading to class at Burley Primary School, as well. Seven-year-old Abel Reynolds walked in with his dinosaur cloth facemask and got a pump of sanitizer to head to the cafeteria.
“I still don’t know where my teacher’s class is yet,” Abel said. “I sometimes have a favorite subject, but a lot changes. I was ready to get back to school this summer.”
Six-year-old Emi Ogdava said she was feeling good about the first day of school and meeting her teacher.
“I feel like it’s going to be the best week,” Emi said.
Eight-year-old Elsie Taylor said she was feeling good about the first day of school.
“I met my teacher, and they were great,” Elsie said. “I like pretty much everything about school, but I was glad to be out of school (this summer).”
Principal Betsy Mijares said everyone was ready to come back and get back into some sort of normal or routine, however that looks. The campus has made adjustments to its schedules and operations to keep students and staff as safe as possible.
There are designated teachers per grade level to teach students virtually. The first week in virtual is an introduction before getting into the full blown classwork next week. Mijares commended the district for providing so much training and the teachers for embracing it.
“You talk about teamwork this year — administrators have worked together, teachers have worked together,” Mijares said. “They’ve had to, just to get this going. It’s all hands on deck because I do not do this alone. It’s a team effort, for sure.”
She said most students were wearing masks well, and they had fewer students crying than usual for the first day, and that gave staff a sense of peace for the school year. She asked that parents be patient with the district this year.
“We have been working endlessly long hours to prepare for our students instructionally and to keep them safe, including our staff,” she said. “But I think we’re going to have a great year. I really appreciate parents entrusting us with their students. Whether they pick virtual or face-to-face, they will get quality instruction from us.
“I’d just ask for everyone to be patient with us. We’re all learning together. It may be trial and error, but we will fix it and we will carry on with this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.