East Texas community banks and financial institutions have continued to help many small businesses apply for the second wave of the Paycheck Protection Program loans as the application due date was extended until Aug. 8.
These loans are provided through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. The PPP provides forgivable loans if at least 75% is used on payroll and the rest spent on rent, utilities or mortgage payments.
Banks were charged with facilitating the new loan program designed to help minimize the number of layoffs by small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.
In the first wave, Austin Bank staff processed three months of loans in 14 days for a total of $125 million, according to Francis Spruiell, executive vice president and regional president of the Pineywoods region.
Now, the bank has processed 1,969 PPP loans adding about $18 million to the total.
“Our bank is proud to have been able to help small businesses during this difficult and challenging time,” said Russ Gideon, president and CEO. “To date, we have helped 1,969 local business owners receive almost $143 million in SBA funds for our East Texas communities equating to an average loan size of approximately $72,000.”
VeraBank financed $122,039,317 in the first wave and has announced a current total of 1,684 total loans representing $145,524,064 in total funded benefit to small businesses with an average loan size of $86,416 as of Thursday.
“During the second wave of PPP, we engaged with small businesses who generally sought smaller loans as the eligibility guidelines for PPP were clarified for both banks and borrowers,” said Jonathan Voight, senior vice president of VeraBank. “These businesses also, in many cases, did not have a large staff to compile the necessary application and documentation and were forced to delay their receipt of funds while they focused solely on responding to the changes in their business model due to COVID-19.”
The Associated Press compiled a database of companies that received PPP loans exceeding $150,000 with information on what lender facilitated the loans and how many jobs were retained. More than 100 Lufkin-based businesses were listed in the database.
The amounts were listed as ranges such as $150,000-$350,000, $350,000-$1 million, $1million to $2 million and so on. Groups of jobs retained ranged from the tens to the hundreds, except for a few outliers.
Texas Metal Casting was listed as receiving a $350,000 to $1 million loan financed through Regions Bank, but the database says they retained no jobs. Script Co. (d.b.a. The Medicine Shoppe) was listed as receiving $150,000-$350,000 through Live Oak Banking Company and retained no jobs, as well, according to the database.
Cascade Health Services and the Angelina & Neches River Railroad Co. received loans ranging from $150,000-$350,000 and listed seven jobs retained.
Burgerworks Texas, LLC, a franchisee of Whataburger, had the most jobs retained out of the Lufkin locations at 417 jobs for its $1 million to $2 million loan processed through Southside Bank. When contacted to speak about the loan, a representative of Burgerworks said, “We have no comment at this time.”
Pineywoods Community Academy was also listed as a recipient of a $1 million to $2 million loan financed through Commercial Bank of Texas with 155 jobs retained.
However, the PPP loans may not be enough to stave off the damage done by this pandemic.
Many small businesses in the area have expressed that even with the assistance from the PPP loans, which is long gone by now, they are still struggling and need the support of the community.
Voight said that while VeraBank experienced an increase in demand for PPP loans immediately prior to the June 30 deadline, it appears now, based on the small number of inquiries they are receiving in regard to PPP, that most eligible small businesses who want to receive the benefit of funding under PPP have successfully done so.
“Unfortunately we are fielding quite a number of questions from small businesses who are seeking additional funding from PPP or other sources which signals that the duress created for small businesses from COVID-19 has not subsided,” Voight said.
More than half of PPP borrowers have spent their loan funding, according to a recent survey by the National Federation of Independent Business, and businesses that received a loan cannot apply for a second round of funding.
Another federal fund called the Economic Injury Loan Advance program that offered grants up to $10,000 to entrepreneurs ended on July 13 after reaching the $20 billion funding limit allowed by Congress.
“We know there is still more work to do to help businesses overcome the economic effects of the pandemic,” said Jeff Austin III, vice chairman of the board. “Austin Bank will continue to support our business customers as we do our part to help spur the economic recovery in our communities.”
