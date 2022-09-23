It’s time to roll up our sleeves and get to work once again to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Angelina County residents are now able to receive recently authorized updated COVID booster vaccines.
The Angelina County & Cities Health District is actively administering the updated “bivalent” vaccines designed to protect against the original strain of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, which is responsible for more than 99% of the lab-confirmed COVID cases in Texas over the past month.
“Initially, the COVID vaccines that came out first were ‘monovalent,’ which is just the one strain,” said Sarah Adams, public health and infectious disease director for the ACCHD. “Now we have the COVID ‘bivalent,’ vaccine — both Pfizer and Moderna — and part of it’s the original COVID strain, and it also has the BA.4 and the BA.5 strains.”
Adams said the health district began administering the updated booster approximately two weeks ago and that East Texans of all ages have been coming in to receive it.
“We have been busy, extremely busy,” she said.
The boosters are a single dose that use the same mRNA technology as the original Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. The updated Pfizer booster is authorized for people at least 12 years of age, and the Moderna booster is for people 18 and older.
Individuals can receive the updated booster as long as it has been at least two months since they completed any primary COVID-19 vaccine series or gotten a previous booster. Those going to ACCHD to receive the vaccine do not have to make an appointment to do so.
“We do ask that they bring their COVID vaccination record just so that we can verify that there has been enough spacing since their last dose of their COVID vaccine,” she said.
After receiving the booster, individuals should expect to wait at ACCHD for 15 minutes to make sure nothing goes wrong. Those with health issues will have a 30-minute wait.
“Getting the vaccine helps keep our community safe, especially our senior population and those who aren’t eligible to get a booster dose,” she said.
ACCHD also is currently administering flu shots priced at $30 for adults and $10 for individuals between the ages of six months to 18 years.
The health district is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m Monday-Thursday and from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Kayley Fraze’s email address is kayley.fraze@lufkindailynews.com.
