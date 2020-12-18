NACOGDOCHES — Nacogdoches County will receive more than 2,000 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine next week, state health officials announced Friday.
Nacogdoches Medical Center will receive 700 doses, while Brookshire Brothers’s pharmacy on University Drive will receive 500 doses and the grocer’s pharmacy on South Street is expected to receive 200 doses. Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital will receive a thousand doses said State Rep. Travis Clardy, who is also the hospital’s attorney.
In all, the Texas Department of State Health Services is instructing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevent to ship vaccines to more than 1,000 providers in 185 Texas counties next week. Around half a million doses of the vaccine developed by Moderna will be arriving along with nearly 160,000 of the Pfizer vaccine.
“Our state will be receiving allocations of a second vaccine able to protect Texans from COVID-19,” said state health commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt. “Adding the Moderna vaccine will dramatically increase the amount of vaccine that can go to rural areas and smaller providers because it ships in smaller quantities and can be stored longer at regular refrigerator temperatures. Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are safe and effective — both can confer protection against COVID-19, regardless of which vaccine you receive.”
Each vaccination requires two doses, meaning the 1,400 doses being shipped to Nacogdoches County is enough to inoculate 700 people. Currently health care workers, nursing home residents and emergency medical responders are at the front of the line for the vaccine.
The latest vaccination distribution list also includes Cherokee, Angelina, Shelby and Rusk counties. Rural areas like Deep East Texas were ommitted from the first round of allocations prompting an outcry from the Texas Organization Of Rural and Community Hospitals.
Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday is set to address the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce in a video conference beginning at 12:50 p.m. where he could offer more information about vaccinations in rural areas. Information about how to join that call is available at www.nacogdoches.org.
Texans can expect to see “widespread distribution” of COVID-19 vaccines by March to recipients beyond the front-line health care workers who are currently receiving them, including teachers and senior adults, Abbott said during remarks Thursday from the UPS Distribution Center in Austin.
“There will be multiple vaccines available to us by the time we get to March, and we’ll be providing far more doses of vaccines than what we currently have,” he said. Abbott added that he had not gotten the vaccine but will “at the appropriate time.”
The governor and the state’s leading health authority both stopped short of saying that a vaccine would be available to anyone who wants it in that short time frame.
“It’ll still be weeks, perhaps months, before it is absolutely available to anyone who chooses to have it, and also in the meantime we need to continue the kinds of things that have gotten us this successful so far,” Hellerstedt said. “I can guarantee you that there’s still an emphasis on increasing our capacity to have these vaccines as soon as possible and at as great a quantity as possible.”
Much of Deep East Texas is facing tighter restrictions on business occupancy because coronavirus-related hospitalizations surpassed 15% for seven days in a row on Tuesday. The hospitalization rate must drop below that threshold for seven straight days in order for businesses to expand from 50% capacity to 75%.
The governor’s order imposing capacity restrictions also limits hospitals’ ability to perform elective surgeries.
“Every surgical case is currently justified, based on the need to correct a serious medical condition and preserve the health and safety of a patient,” Memorial Hospital spokeswoman Kim Barton said in an email earlier in the week. “The standard is set so that a procedure is performed if the patient would be at a reasonable risk for missing the diagnosis of a potentially serious medical condition or worsening of their chronic medical condition, other adverse medical consequences, disability or death.”
Hellerstedt called the vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna, the latter of which is expected to win federal emergency-use approval this seek, “absolute gold” and “a platinum standard” for their safety and effectiveness rates above 94%.
Confidence in the safety of the Pfizer vaccine has grown but could take a hit after two health care workers in Alaska had allergic reactions to the inoculation. One of those workers, woman with no history of allergies, had to be hospitalized after experiencing a rash, shortness of breath and an elevated heart rate.
In the latest polls, 71% of Americans told the Kaiser Family Foundation that they planned to get the vaccine when available. That’s up from 63% recorded by the foundation in August.
Abbott called the vaccine a “transformational medicine that will help Texas get back to normal as quickly as possible.”
Patience, continued social-distancing and masking practices would need to continue as more producers of the vaccine make hundreds of millions more doses available in the coming months, he said.
“We are very, very blessed to have that level of protection right around the corner,” Hellerdstedt said. “but we’re going to have to be patient.”
Nearly a quarter-million doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine have been arriving at hospitals and health care facilities around Texas this week.
Moderna’s vaccine was expected to receive emergency approval from the Federal Drug Administration on Friday, which could significantly expand the reach of the vaccination campaign into rural and suburban areas.
“That will allow us to be well over a million people who will be vaccinated just in the state of Texas alone, just this month,” Abbott said. “Those numbers will continue to increase as the production continues to increase.”
He also pointed to vaccines in development from Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca that he said will ramp up the distribution even faster in the new year.
Texas is on deck to receive 1.4 million doses before the end of the year as part of the first phase of the largest national immunization program in American history.
The next round of vaccines will go to clinics and other medical practices, pharmacies, freestanding emergency rooms, urgent care centers, long-term healthcare facilities, state hospitals, local health departments and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Abbott’s office said.
Front-line health care workers, after nine months of battling the deadly disease that has claimed more than 300,000 lives nationally and nearly 25,000 in Texas, are first in line for the injections, which began in Texas on Monday.
Abbott said Thursday that he hopes teachers, who he called “front-line workers” and “pivotal to our society” will be “near the front of the line” as the vaccine gets more widely distributed in the coming weeks and months.
“Part of restoring normalcy in our state is to make sure we get our kids back in schools in a learning environment that is best for them, and part of achieving that goal is to make sure that we will have teachers in a safe and secure situation, vaccinated, able to be in a classroom teaching without fear of getting COVID-19,” Abbott said. “So I urge and hope that teachers will be near the front of the line in receiving this vaccine.”
Abbott also reiterated his position that there will be “no more shutdowns” in Texas. He also said the Texas Capitol building — where lawmakers are set to convene the 2021 legislative session next month —”should be reopened and ... will be reopened” but did not give a timeline for that.
Texas is participating in the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program, a federal program to vaccinate residents and staff of long-term care facilities. Vaccine doses will be distributed free from partnering Walgreens and CVS locations to facilities, which are set to receive them starting on Monday, Dec. 21, Abbott’s office said last week.
More than 1,200 skilled nursing facilities and more than 2,000 other long-term care facilities — with a total of more than 225,000 beds —had registered for the program as of last week, Abbott’s office said. The program will begin on Dec. 28.
