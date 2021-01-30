The Angelina County & Cities Health District teamed with other health care professionals to help 600 community members have access to the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Friday at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
People who fit into the criteria for Phase 1A and 1B could receive the vaccine Friday. Phase 1A includes frontline health care workers and residents at long-term care facilities, and Phase 1B includes people over 65 and people with chronic medical conditions that put them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
The crowd Friday was primarily Phase 1B. Marion and Robert Osborn attended to receive the vaccine because they work full-time in an office and spend time around grandchildren.
“We hope it works and stops this pandemic,” Robert said. “That’s the main thing.”
Marion’s sister, sister’s husband, niece and niece’s children all contracted the virus during the pandemic. She and her husband have been confined at home attempting to stay safe.
“We don’t go out to eat, we don’t go out for anything but necessities,” Robert said.
“I hope this gets us back to normal,” Marion said.
They had experienced no side effects during the time they were being observed after receiving the vaccination.
Malinda Smith decided to get the vaccine for prevention. As an older individual, she did not want to chance getting the virus.
“I took it for preventative measures to keep me from catching the virus,” she said. “I hope it helps me inform the other neighbors to come and get it also so we’ll all be protected.”
No one in her family had caught the virus, but she has known many friends and neighbors who have caught it.
“I hope this helps us have more healthier lives, free of this virus that has affected so many people’s lives,” Smith said.
This clinic makes 1,800 community members who have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic. Certified physician assistant Aaron Dudley said it is difficult to say when a definitive change could be seen from the vaccine in the community.
“When you’re looking at developing enough immunity to see a big decrease in cases, you’re looking at having to have 50%-plus, most people say 70% or so, of the population immune,” Dudley said. “With the number of cases we’ve had in Angelina County so far and then the number of doses we’ve done, we’re nowhere near that.”
However, that’s the goal. That is what is being worked toward. Dudley said he feels great about the response so far.
“We’ve got great community buy-in, lots of people that are coming wanting the vaccine,” Dudley said. “The process we’ve developed here of giving the vaccine and running the clinic has worked well. We’ve got good flow.”
The first clinic processed 600 individuals in about seven hours, and this clinic was slated for four hours, so the process has been refined, Dudley said. Some community members even commented about the organization as they walked through.
Longtime registered nurse Cathy Busbee decided to volunteer her time at the clinics to help get the community served.
“The sooner we have the protection, the fewer we will have to be sick and potentially pass away,” Busbee said.
The thankfulness of the community for the ability to receive the vaccine and the desperation to receive the vaccine struck her, she said. This process has helped people relieve that anxiety and feel like they are getting a little closer to safety, she said.
“I hope it continues to drive the caseload down and gives our elderly the protection they need because they are the ones that are so primarily affected,” she said. “I hope it slows the transmission and promotes a cure.”
The office of Texas state Rep. Trent Ashby (R-Lufkin) is working closely with health care authorities, designated vaccine providers and city and county officials to increase the amount of vaccines received and shore up his region’s capacity to vaccinate as many as possible, he wrote in his column in The Lufkin Daily News.
He mentioned Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent announcement that military medical personnel will be deployed to assist the COVID-19 response in Lufkin.
“While this response does not include additional doses of the vaccine, it will provide more nurses, respiratory therapists and medical doctors for St. Luke’s Health-Memorial hospital in Lufkin,” Ashby said.
The Brazos Transit District is offering free transportation to get a COVID-19 vaccination for anyone in Angelina, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Jasper, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Netwon, Polk, Robertson, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity, Walker and Washington Counties.
Those interested can call (979) 778-0607 or (800) 272-0039 to schedule a ride starting Feb. 1.
Brookshire Brothers has temporarily suspended taking names on its vaccine waiting lists in Texas and Louisiana because it has not received any additional allocations yet, according to Melissa Crager, public relations and corporate responsibility manager.
The company had launched an online portal located at brookshirebrothers.com/covid-19 where individuals could sign up to be on the waiting list. Now anyone can sign up to receive COVID-19 vaccine updates, but the site also directs them to visit a state website for a list of vaccination hubs in Texas.
That site is located at bit.ly/3r8zPs1.
Sharon Shaw, administrator of the health district, said information on a new area sign-up will be available during the middle of next week.
“Area leadership is working together to create a robust system that residents can utilize to register for COVID vaccine,” Shaw said.
