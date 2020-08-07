Lufkin ISD will be offering COVID-19 testing and antigen testing to staff and their families from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.
During a special meeting earlier this week, Superintendent Lynn Torres told the board that the district is partnering with PMH Laboratory Inc to provide COVID-19 and/or antigen testing for staff and their families and that the district also will receive testing kits to perform on-demand testing throughout the year conducted by the district registered nurses.
Deidra Harrison, executive director of student services, said the district decided to go with this partnership because they thought it would be a good thing to offer staff and families.
"We're concerned about the health and well being of our families and our staff, physically and emotionally," Harrison said. "I think it will really alleviate some fears."
As they looked around at the places that provide testing, they realized that it was often difficult to get an appointment with the facilities or it was expensive, even with insurance, Harrison said.
The laboratory is bringing in its own lab technicians, phlebotomists and nurses. Staff can choose which test or both tests to undergo.
Harrison's office is setting appointments every 10 minutes, and as of Tuesday, they had more than 200 set.
The company is offering the testing at no cost to the district. Harrison said they will file on insurance under the CARES Act for those who have it, and for those who don't have insurance, the company will directly file with the CARES Act to be reimbursed.
If LISD staff have questions about the testing, they can call 630-4272. The testing will be held at the high school, middle school and District Education Center campuses.
Harrison said the district may host another testing later in the school year.
