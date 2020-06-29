The Tax Office satellite stations will reopen beginning the first week in July, according to tax assessor/collecter Billie Page.
She said the offices have been closed due to the shortage of license plates, sticker and receipt paper because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The prisons that provide these items were on lockdown/quarantine for several weeks and fell behind on production.
The Diboll office will be open on Mondays, the Zavalla office will be open on Tuesdays and the Huntington office will be open Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. All three offices close for lunch.
