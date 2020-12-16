Angelina County and Lufkin city leaders announced that Angelina County would no longer be able to conduct elective surgeries or open restaurants, retailers or gyms to more than 50% capacity.
However, Lufkin city manager Bruce Green said that because of Gov. Greg Abbott's orders over the past few months, city and county leaders have no way to enforce this rule.
“The governor completely withdrew any ability to enforce these executive orders a while back,” Green said.
Several orders issued over the course of the summer restricted the abilities of municipalities to enforce these rules. Executive order GA-26, and several others, specifically say local officials may not confine people in jail for violating any executive order.
GA-32 does impose a fine for those who do not comply but bars jail time. It also does not clarify whether cities are able to impose that fine or not but does say their restrictions cannot be stricter than the governor’s orders.
“Fortunately, in the city of Lufkin, folks are responsive, you can’t always guarantee it, but I think most people in the city work well with each other and work well with police officers,” Green said.
Additionally, some news outlets like The Texas Tribune, have pointed to an April executive order, GA 18, which said no jurisdictions can impose a civil or criminal penalty for failure to wear a face covering. This came as cities and counties looked for ways to enforce COVID-19 rules.
Executive Order GA-32 was issued by Abbott in early October in his “Open Texas” initiative. It stipulates that health service regions must keep the percentage of the hospital capacity taken up by COVID patients below 15%, according to his order.
Any health service region that cannot keep rates below 15% must roll certain businesses and services back to only 50% capacity.
A trauma service area may be allowed to increase capacity if that area manages to keep a COVID census below 15% for seven consecutive days.
Angelina County is a part of Trauma Service Region H. The COVID-19 census in this region has remained above 20% since at least Dec. 10, according to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council.
Angelina County itself has followed the same path, with the lowest hospitalization rate being on Dec. 10 at 20.18% capacity.
