The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Committee is reporting the overall number of COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped in Angelina County, while the Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 92 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
The number of general isolation patients dropped from 83 on Wednesday to 60 on Thursday while the number of intensive care unit patients remained at 14.
The COVID census fell from 42.92% to 32.74%.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported four new deaths as of Thursday afternoon, bringing the total to 200.
The health district’s numbers show 40 new positive and 52 new probable cases, with a total of 6,857 cases, 4,169 positive and 2,688 probable cases.
The DSHS reported 4,129 positive, 2,636 probable cases, 1,112 estimated active cases and 5,453 estimated recovered cases Thursday morning.
The state also reported a positive count of 1,917,513 cases, 271,130 probable cases, 33,285 deaths, 376,769 estimated active cases and 1,763,247 estimated recovered cases. Of those, 18,370 were new confirmed cases, 3,052 were new probable cases and 441 were new reported deaths as of Thursday.
As of Jan. 12, the state also had updated information regarding schools and COVID-19. They reported a cumulative positive student case count of 74,277 and a cumulative positive staff case count of 44,662.
New school data from a report ending on Jan. 12 has:
■ Lufkin ISD data shows 59 new student cases and 44 new staff cases in that time frame. Of those cases, two are listed as originating from on-campus sources, 77 from off-campus and 24 from unknown sources. The data lists 205 total student cases and 127 total staff cases.
■ Diboll ISD data shows no new student cases or staff cases. The report lists 57 total student cases and 22 total staff cases with three infections coming from on-campus, 28 from off-campus and 48 from an unknown origin.
■ Hudson ISD data shows no new student or staff cases in that time frame. The report lists 54 total student cases and 21 total staff cases with no infections coming from on-campus, 57 from off-campus and 18 from an unknown origin.
■ Huntington ISD data shows no new student or staff cases. This report states the district has no total student cases, but a state report from Dec. 13 stated the district had seven total student cases.
■ Zavalla ISD data shows no new student or staff cases in that time frame. The state data also lists three total staff cases with no student cases.
■ Central ISD data shows no new student or staff cases in that time frame. The data shows 10 total staff cases and no student cases.
■ Pineywoods Community Academy data shows three new staff cases. The report states one case's origin is off campus and two are unknown. PCA has had 14 total staff cases and no student cases, according to this report.
