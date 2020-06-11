Two recently announced initiatives should ease the concerns of East Texans who are worried about where their next meal is coming from.
Both initiatives aim to address food insecurity issues in East Texas and the associated health problems that often result. Residents of food-insecure households are more likely to report poor health, in general, and are at a higher risk for chronic diseases like obesity, hypertension and diabetes.
A number of different schools, churches, food banks and organizations work diligently throughout the year to provide affordable, nutritious food. We’re sure they would welcome any help they can get.
■ Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) is for children 5-18 years old who received SNAP food benefits for the month of March 2020 and children up to 21 years old who are certified for free or reduced-price meals at school in Texas during the 2019-20 school year.
Additionally, students in the Lufkin and Diboll school districts who receive meals through the Community Eligibility Provision (Provision 2) also are eligible.
Eligible families receive a one-time benefit of approximately $285 per eligible child, according to Amanda Calk, Lufkin ISD director of Student Nutrition Services.
“For those who maybe have had hours cut or even lost a job, $285 per child can add up significantly,” she said “They do have up to a year to use these funds to purchase groceries. Even if they are picking up meals now, summer feedings won’t last forever.”
The district has served 120,930 meals since the pandemic began, Calk said. Lufkin ISD’s food distribution is held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at Slack Elementary School, Lufkin High School, Brandon Elementary School and Trout Primary School.
The Diboll summer feeding program will run through July 31. Meals are provided at the Diboll Primary School as a curbside service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays.
If a family does not currently receive SNAP benefits, they should apply for P-EBT at https://yourtexasbenefits.com/Learn/PEBT. For more information, visit hhs.texas.gov/pebt or call (833) 613-6220.
■ The East Texas Food Bank and T.L.L. Temple Foundation are launching the Deep East Texas Food Security Initiative on July 1.
Dennis Cullinane, chief executive officer of the East Texas Food Bank, said the food insecurity rate is expected to grow due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“According to projections from Feeding America, we’re anticipating about one in four East Texans, including one in three children, to be at risk of hunger,’’ he said. ‘‘We are committed to increasing our distribution and services to meet this need.”
The Temple Foundation has given $1.89 million to the food bank to address four areas of need: partner agency development and capacity building, increasing fresh produce distribution, social benefits application assistance and the development of a Deep East Texas Resource Center.
The donation includes the purchase of 105 Lofton St. in Lufkin, which will serve as the Deep East Texas Resource Center to increase food assistance accessibility and “provide wrap-around services to community members in need.”
It will host a Healthy Pantry Program, nutrition education classes and serve as a fresh produce redistribution center.
Both initiatives address a critical need in our community. We encourage anyone who is eligible to make use of these services. If we expect to rebound from this health and economic crisis, we need to make sure everyone can afford to eat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.