Pineywoods Community Academy announced Thursday afternoon that all students, staff and visitors will be required to wear a mask when entering the building starting Monday.
The mandate is due to a number of staff and students testing positive for COVID-19. The school had nine staff members out with COVID-19 on Thursday and has seen attendance rates below 90% for the last two weeks, director Ken Vaughn said.
"We have monitored attendance, COVID-19 positive students and COVID-19 positive staff," he said. "We believe that it is prudent that we mandate masks hoping to limit the spread of the virus."
The decision was made after surveying parents and staff on whether or not to make the requirement, Vaughn said. The results showed an almost 50-50 split among both groups and very strong opinions on both sides of the matter, he said.
In addition to the mask requirement, the school will continue sanitizing procedures, Vaughn said.
"PCA’s goal is first to provide safe learning and keeping the doors open," he said. "When we do not have enough staff to appropriately monitor students we will need to close the doors for a period of time. That will cause a great hardship for working families."
The school’s decision to implement a mask mandate comes only two days after a Facebook post from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton urging schools that have mandated masks to rescind their local policies.
“In light of our coming legal action, three school districts smartly rescinded their mask-mandates: Trenton, Calvert and Los Fresnos ISDs,” he said in the post. “In doing so, they’ll save taxpayer dollars in futile litigation expenses and come into compliance with state law. Many more ISDs are still breaking the law. Lawsuits are coming against them this week. Rescind now or see you in court.”
One such district that has received a letter from Paxton’s office encouraging them to rescind their mask mandate is Diboll ISD, which began its mask mandate on Aug. 31.
“Your district recently enacted a local policy mandating that students and faculty wear face masks while at school,” the letter, which is signed by general counsel member Austin Kinghorn, said. “This mandate exceeds your district’s authority as restricted by Governor Abbott’s executive order GA-38. ... The governor’s executive orders “have the force and effect of law” and supersede local regulations.”
The letter goes on to say that the Texas Supreme Court has now issued three orders staying lower court orders seeking to enjoin the governor from asserting his authority to preempt local face-mask mandates.
“I ask you to rescind your local policy requiring masks in public schools, or alternatively, not enforce it pending the Texas Supreme Court’s disposition of the cases before it involving this issue. Otherwise, you face potential legal action brought by this office,” the letter states.
Attempts to receive additional comment from Diboll ISD superintendent Vicki Thomas were unsuccessful.
