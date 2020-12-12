“All I want for Christmas is a new vaccine ...”
It has a nice, catchy ring to it, don’t you agree? Though several COVID-19 vaccine successes have been announced, thanks to President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, it is unlikely any of us will get a shot in the arm until after the New Year. For most, the wait will be months longer.
Sometimes the best presents are the ones we have to wait for. As a child, there was a string of years where my main Christmas gift was late, and I would have an IOU under the tree.
Probably the most memorable such present was when I was 14 years old. I was into photography and wanted an SLR camera, but they were expensive and hard to come by — at least in Midland. There was no internet shopping in 1975. My father had a friend who was going to Japan (where electronics were cheaper) and he was able to get one shipped to us, but it was not going to arrive by Christmas Day.
There’s a reason we use the word ‘‘ship’’ when we talk about package delivery, and the ship with my camera on board took six weeks to cross the Pacific. When that camera finally arrived, I definitely could say it was worth the wait.
Now we all wait on a COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the office of Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas is ready. The Department of State Health Services developed a vaccine distribution plan and is working with health care providers to enroll in the DSHS Immunization Program to be eligible to administer these vaccines once available.
More than 2,500 providers have already enrolled in the program. The Texas Division of Emergency Management is prepared to assist the swift distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.
I have followed the COVID-19 vaccine development and approval process for months now. I can tell you I will be 100% confident in any vaccines authorized or approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn has written, “We are committed to expediting the development of COVID-19 vaccines, but not at the expense of sound science and decision making. We will not jeopardize the public’s trust in our science-based, independent review of these or any vaccines. There’s too much at stake.”
As a health care worker, theoretically I’m slated to be in an early cohort to get vaccinated. I haven’t heard any local details yet. The job of deciding “who goes first” falls to the DSHS COVID-19 Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel.
A guiding principles document recommended COVID-19 vaccine allocation be based on: protecting health care workers; protecting frontline workers; protecting vulnerable populations; and mitigating health inequities. The process is to be data-driven, geographically diverse and transparent. The DSHS document goes on to describe in greater detail who the first- and second-tier health care workers are in Phase 1A.
It is difficult to argue against prioritizing health care workers, first responders and even residents of long-term care facilities who have been devastated by COVID-19
Some have expressed concern about nursing home patients being in the first group because they are elderly and may not tolerate the vaccine as well. However, vaccine trial participants have come from all age groups.
And though each vaccine is different, the general consensus is that vaccinating older adults against COVID-19 is safe and effective.
I was heartened to read recently that three living former presidents — Bill Clinton (age 74), George W. Bush (age 74), and Barack Obama (age 59) — have said they would be happy to get vaccinated on camera to show that it is safe and to encourage others to get it. As I called for months ago, I hope Trump (also 74) is first in line. We need the unified endorsement of politicians across the political divide to encourage a significant majority of people to get vaccinated.
One particular group that should be vaccinated sooner rather than later is our prison population.
Texas inmates and staff tested positive for coronavirus at a 490% higher rate than the state’s general population. Eighty percent of people who died in jails from COVID-19 were not convicted of any crime. Tragically, almost 6% of the prison population at Angelina County’s Duncan Unit, a geriatric prison, has died of COVID-19. That’s one out of every 18 inmates dying in the span of five months.
If we are truly concerned about vaccine distribution being equitable and just, our prison populations must not be forgotten or ignored.
As a Texas local public health district, the Angelina County & Cities Health District under the leadership of Sharon Shaw actively participates in all state and federal COVID-19 vaccine calls. They have a task force represented by hospitals, pharmacies, physician clinics and long-term care facilities to coordinate local logistics and planning efforts for vaccine delivery.
The Coronavirus Call Center at 633-6500 continues to take calls regarding COVID-19 testing, quarantine guidance, and, when available, vaccine information.
Despite the catchy Christmas tune, I long ago stopped wishing for two front teeth.
But my Christmas wish for a coronavirus vaccine is about to be granted. I just have to wait a little bit longer. Who knows? It may be the best Christmas present ever.
