You don’t have to look far these days to hear or see the word ‘‘impact’’ to describe how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected lives, businesses, nonprofits and more.
And while most reports are negative in nature, the Angelina Arts Alliance is committed to overcoming the negative aspects of the pandemic and focus on the positive impact the arts have on our community yesterday, today and tomorrow. More than ever, the arts are essential for the cultural and economic recovery.
In Lufkin, when we consider the impact that the Angelina Arts Alliance has had on our community, I immediately think about the thousands of children who are exposed to the performing arts each year and the thousands of adults who depend on us to deliver great entertainment without having to drive to Houston or Dallas for the same artists at a much higher ticket price.
In fact, we estimate that our operations have an annual economic impact on our community valued at $1.2 million based on annual expenditures and the correlating audience spending in our community as a result of attending performances. These performances are proven to drive tourism, fill hotels and restaurants, and encourage retail spending.
The arts inspire us to be resilient and committed to forge ahead with future performances and educational opportunities for local students. And we are confident that with state and local approval and certain protocols in place, we can provide patrons with safe, live performing arts events as we have done for the past 20 years. Streaming performances during quarantine is great, but nothing can replace or beat the experience of live performances.
Beginning in October, we are moving forward with a brand new season of performances at the Temple Theater, which we will reveal to the public on June 5 at the First Friday Chamber luncheon.
Next season marks our 20th anniversary, and we have nine world-class events coming to Lufkin. This is a season you won’t want to miss! Broadway musicals, Tony Award winners, Grammy Award winners, international phenomena and much more are all to be enjoyed right in our own backyard. What can be better than this?
Also, at the historic Pines Theater, we are moving forward with cautious optimism with September performances, beginning with Ranky Tanky on Sept. 20, which was rescheduled from April. Tickets for all 2020 Pines Theater performances are currently on sale now through our website at angelinaarts.org.
Though the last several weeks have been challenging for all performing arts organizations, there are several things that have become very clear to me.
First, the people of Lufkin are incredibly caring and generous people.
Second, they love the performing arts and they are eager to come back to our theaters soon.
Third, our volunteers also are very committed to our mission and remain excited to help us with these events in the fall. We are deeply grateful to all of our patrons, volunteers and supporters.
I look forward to sharing more about future programs and how the arts positively impact our community.
