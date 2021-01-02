Five re-elected and newly elected county officials stood before a judge, placed their hands on a Bible and took their oaths of office Friday morning at the Angelina County Courthouse.
Like many other events changed over the past year, this event that is usually filled to the brim with onlookers was not open to the public this year. However, family members were able to attend and support their officials with smiles, hugs and camera phones.
Steve Allen was sworn in as commissioner of Precinct 1 for a four-year term. He said he was looking forward to working with the court and figuring out how the unit-road system would be set up.
“I’ve served in this capacity before, so I’m pretty familiar with the job,” Allen said. “I worked for TxDOT for 32 years, so I know the roadwork.”
Allen follows former commissioner Greg Harrison, who had served since beating Allen in 2015.
Janet Cassels was sworn in as district attorney for a four-year term following the retirement of former DA Joe Martin.
“We have a lot of work to do, and I’m hoping to do a good job and do some good things for the county,” Cassels said.
Particularly, there are a lot of felonies in the county that need addressing, and they have a lot of work to do to try to get those resolved and hold people responsible, she said.
“There’s plenty here for us to work on,” she said.
Keven Ellis was sworn in to another four-year term as a member of the State Board of Education for District 9. He said he looks forward to the coming years of supporting his students and teachers.
“It’s been such a challenging year for everyone but even more so for all of our students and teachers,” Ellis said. “I look forward in my new term to supporting those students and teachers in every way possible.”
Ellis was elected to represent 31 counties in Northeast Texas in District 9 in 2016, and he was appointed as chairman of the board by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2019.
County Attorney Cary Kirby and Pct. 3 Commissioner Terry Pitts also were sworn in for four-year terms during Friday’s event.
County Judge Don Lymbery said while he knows everything isn’t perfect, he is looking forward to 2021.
“We’re going to have a rocky start to the year because of COVID, but after that, I think that everything is looking great,” Lymbery said. “I think that the county is going to be in great shape. Everything is very positive.”
Even large changes like the switch to a unit-road system are positive changes, Lymbery said.
“I believe that any of the changes that we’ve made in the last year have been positive changes, and the optional road system, the unit road, once we get it implemented, I think it’s going to be a very positive thing,” he said. “It’s going to be a gradual thing; it’s not going to happen tomorrow or the next day, but I think that the citizens will start seeing positive effects as soon as we start actually implementing it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.