As hospitalization rates, case rates and death rates reach new heights in local communities, the Texas Department of State Health Services is warning people to be careful of COVID-19.
“For the third day in a row, Texas reports 400-plus COVID-19 fatalities. Texas reported 3,679 fatalities in the last 14 days. Every life lost impacts countless more. These are our loved ones, neighbors, fellow Texans. Not statistics,” the DSHS reported on Facebook on Friday. “For the fourth day in a row, Texas reports over 20,000 new cases a day. Over the last seven days Texas averaged 18,519 new cases. It’s likely never been easier to catch COVID-19 in Texas.”
Texas is averaging 18,519 new cases a day, and ICUs across Texas “cannot take much more,” the post states. Angelina County’s hospital rates have remained high.
As of Tuesday, 71 patients were in general isolation and 18 patients were in the ICU; eight of those were new admits. The COVID census was at 37.39%.
“COVID-19 ICU patients do not leave the ICU quickly,” the post states. “DSHS is greatly concerned about hospital capacity in Texas and is working with hospitals to keep staffing and equipment available. Texans must come together to protect themselves and others from COVID-19. This is a moment in history where Texas must turn the tide.”
The state reported 4,129 confirmed cases, 2,636 probable cases, 193 fatalities, 1,145 active cases and 5,427 estimated cases in Angelina County Tuesday.
This includes two new deaths reported since Monday.
The DSHS also reported 8,312 new confirmed cases, 1,069 new probable cases and 310 new fatalities across the state for a total of 1,872,614 confirmed cases, 262,414 probable cases, 32,394 deaths, 376,764 estimated active cases and 1,711,009 estimated recoveries.
The DSHS encouraged individuals to stay home whenever possible, avoid gatherings and take #HealthyTexas steps.
“Hunker down now for a better future for you and your fellow Texas,” the post states.
