NACOGDOCHES — State Rep. Travis Clardy (R-Nacogdoches) is recovering in his home after testing positive for the coronavirus last week.
Clardy tested positive Aug. 6 after experiencing mild symptoms a few days earlier, he said by phone Friday.
“I’m glad I got the vaccine. I think it’s taken the edge off of it, but I can tell that I’m not quite up to snuff,” Clardy said.
Clardy told members of the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce earlier this year that he received Johnson & Jonson’s single-shot vaccine when it became available.
“I have no clue where I picked it up,” Clardy said, noting that he hadn’t come into contact with anyone who had tested positive for the virus.
A “small percentage” of people who have been vaccinated can still contract COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, vaccines are still effective at reducing the severity of the virus.
The news of Clardy’s diagnosis came this week as the Texas Legislature wrapped up a special session, a 30-day overtime that ended Friday.
Gov. Greg Abbott called a second special session after House Democrats did not return from Washington, D.C., where they fled to break quorum and prevent the passage of a GOP-backed election reform bill.
That quorum break has prevented state lawmakers still in Austin from conducting official business included on Abbott’s agenda for the special session. While in the nation’s capital, at least a handful of Texas Democrats came down with COVID-19.
The next special session begins Saturday, though a head count isn’t expected to be taken until Monday.
“I’m not going to go back until I get a negative test and make sure I don’t get anybody infected,” Clardy said. “I don’t think we’re going to make quorum. I don’t think we’ll have 100 on Monday.”
The House requires 100 members present in order to conduct business.
In recent weeks, the state’s positivity rate for the virus has increased to levels not seen since January — an indication that the highly transmissible delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading rampantly and mostly among unvaccinated people.
Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Nacogdoches were at 189 Friday, up more than 100 from 81 the previous week.
