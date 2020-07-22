The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total number of positive tests in the county, including those from the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Facility prison unit and the Diboll Correctional Facility, to 1,579.
Numbers reported by the Texas Department of Public Safety will fluctuate because they represent an active count rather than a historical count. For more information on the way the TDCJ reports cases, check out this article at tinyurl.com/y4zfqe3x.
The number of active cases, including the Duncan Unit, was 849 as of Wednesday morning. The Lufkin Daily News calculates the active cases by subtracting the listed recovered from the total positive tests.
The health district is reporting 1,234 positive tests in Angelina County and 14 deaths.
The TDCJ reported six active offender cases, 272 offender recoveries, seven active employee cases and 48 employee recoveries and 14 deaths at the Duncan Unit Tuesday morning. There are 81 on medical restriction and six in medical isolation.
The Diboll Correctional Facility reported two active offender cases, nine offender recoveries, one active employee case and no employee recoveries. There are 82 on medical restriction and two in medical isolation.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the health district reported that Polk County has 533 positive tests with 66 recoveries and one death, and San Augustine County has 142 positive tests with 75 recoveries and 12 deaths.
Nacogdoches County reported 746 positive tests, 432 estimated recoveries, 283 estimated active cases, 31 deaths and 4,801 tests given as of Wednesday morning.
The Department of State Health Services reported 341,739 cases with an estimated 186,529 recoveries Wednesday morning, meaning there are an estimated 151,059 active cases. They also reported 4,151 deaths as well as 3,331,844 total tests taken, 226,323 of which were antibody tests.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.