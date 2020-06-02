The Angelina County & Cities Health District announced Monday that the county's county's cases of COVID-19 have risen to 215.
In Angelina County, 1,212 people have been tested, an estimated 90 have recovered and five have been ruled COVID-19 related deaths. Polk County has 60 cases, and San Augustine has 44 positive.
Angelina County's website, angelinacounty.net, is reporting 220 positive cases and that 2,616 people have been tested.
Seven cases have been found in other counties.
Overall, the health district has confirmed 326 cases, completed 1,718 tests (not including the negative tests completed by the National Guard or the negative tests from the nursing homes), estimated 124 recovered and confirmed seven COVID-19 related deaths in its service area.
Nacogdoches County is reporting 279 cases, 20 deaths, 1,535 tests given and an estimated 200 recovered as of 6 p.m. Monday.
The state is reporting 64,880 cases, 1,678 fatalities, 1,093,676 tested and an estimated 43,338 recovered as of 6 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.