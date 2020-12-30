In their second update in as many days, the Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 119 new cases of COVID-19 while the Texas Department of Health and Human Services reported two new fatalities this week.
State officials estimated 842 active cases in Angelina County Tuesday evening, which is 88 fewer active cases than were reported Monday. The same officials reported 138 fatalities from the virus in Angelina County this year.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council dropped the case fatality rate in Angelina County to 2.6% after adding probable cases to the total case count. The organization’s data is delayed in comparison to state and local data, so it doesn't show new cases or fatalities.
The health district report shows 80 new positive cases and 39 new probable cases. Year-to-date there have been 3,532 positive and 1,957 probable cases. The health district lists 5,489 total cases since the start of the pandemic.
Other than fatalities and recoveries, state data is usually delayed compared to local data.
The state reported 3,351 positive cases and an estimated 4,206 recoveries as of Tuesday evening. On Dec. 11, the state began reporting probable cases — recording 1,835 Tuesday.
A probable case is when a test detects a “specific antigen in a clinical-specific antibody in serum, plasma or whole blood indicative of a new or recent infection,” according to the health district. Recovery data is not reported by the health district because administrator Sharon Shaw said it would be impossible for the local district to track those cases.
SETRAC data shows the number of patients hospitalized in general isolation as being higher than it was during the county’s worst peak of the virus in late July and August. However, there are fewer people in the intensive care unit than were reported at that same time.
That same data shows the COVID-19 hospital census is at 30.73% of general and intensive care unit beds in local hospitals Tuesday. There were 205 patients total between the two hospitals. Of those, 45 were COVID-19 patients in general isolation and 18 were in the ICU.
SETRAC data shows six new hospitalizations Monday and nine new patients on Tuesday.
Statewide, there have been 1,518,499 confirmed cases, 197,479 probable cases, 26,762 fatalities and 1,387,358 estimated recoveries. State officials estimate 287,189 active cases, with 26,990 new positive cases, 4,288 new probable cases and 241 new fatalities on Tuesday.
Fatality data is incomplete and daily fatality counts will continue to grow as more certificates are filed with the state, according to the state’s website.
