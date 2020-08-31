With no end in sight for Texas bar owners and their employees after those businesses were forced to shut down — not once, but twice — due to COVID-19 mandates established by Gov. Greg Abbott, the thousands of people whose livelihoods are dependent on those watering holes are wondering how much longer they can hang on.
Meanwhile, those same restrictions are now hampering an unlikely business — state Veterans of Foreign Wars posts, with some considering surrendering their Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission licenses rather than shutter their doors to veterans.
If more than 51% of its sales come from alcohol, a VFW post is considered a bar, leaving them subject to the same shutdown orders that have effectively sidelined those businesses for all but one month since March.
In an Aug. 19 follow-up letter to one originally sent to Abbott on July 1, VFW state Commander Dick Shawver asks the governor to consider the “unintended consequences” of his shutdown order on all locations with a TABC license of 51%, which includes the philanthropic and community service mission of the 297 VFW locations across the state and the veterans they serve, the letter states.
“We have had conversations with the TABC Executive Director Brigadier General (Ret.) Bentley Nettles and his staff and they have left us with very few options that would allow us back into our buildings to carry out our veteran and community service work and fundraising. Unfortunately, the best option is to have each of our 250+ posts voluntarily surrender the TABC licenses that they have been issued.”
The letter goes on to remind Abbott of the essential services the Texas VFW has provided veterans for more than 100 years, stating that “we are having a very hard time understanding how massage parlors (and) tanning and nail salons are able to open and deemed essential and veterans’ services that we provide are not.”
While surrendering their TABC licenses is not an option the state VFW says its posts prefer, Shawver goes on to highlight the need to get back into their buildings due to concerns about the mental health of veterans.
“All indications show that the veterans’ suicide rate is increasing and veterans’ services are essential, TABC license or not,” the letter states. “With over 1.7 million veterans in Texas, the services we provide to them and their families are essential, and if giving up a TABC license is required to provide those services then so be it.”
Due to a misunderstanding, Lufkin’s VFW Post 1836 was among those forced to shut down by the state VFW for less than a week earlier this month.
“They thought we were breaking TABC rules but we weren’t because we have a special license,” said Ashley Bratton, commander of VFW Post 1836. “We’re less than 51%, so they treat us like a restaurant, basically.”
Bratton said the wrong person at the state VFW “didn’t understand all these things and got all fired up. They just assumed all VFWs had to be shut down, and of course, that was never the case.”
“We knew what the rules were and we were staying abreast of those rules and we were in compliance from the start,” she said. “So we were surprised and frustrated when we got the phone call from Texas VFW saying, ‘You’re not supposed to be open.’ And then we had to cancel a couple of events only to get word back later that, ‘Oh, you guys were right.’ We really were paying attention and never did we have any intention of breaking the rules. We weren’t being some rogue VFW post, violating rules and blowing this stuff off. It was just confusion at higher levels that led to the temporary shutdown.”
But while our local post is now back in business, Bratton said it was never her understanding that the doors had to be locked and nobody could be inside the building during the brief time they were shut down.
“We were still operating the building, so to speak, and doing things we need to, but we just weren’t having events,” she said. “If a veteran had called and needed a hotel room for the night, we would have gotten them a room.”
Bratton said that as it happened, there weren’t any major needs to come up during the short time the post was closed.
But I wouldn’t have thought twice,” she said. “And if we had gotten one of those calls, we would have helped, regardless of whether the bar was open or not.”
While the state is focusing on “more immediate or short-term issues,” Bratton is concerned that it’s losing sight of how VFWs pay their bills, which includes events like dances, private rentals, parties, quinceañeras, weddings, reunions and more.
“And the bigger picture, we’re still a business. Yeah, we’re a nonprofit, and we have an objective that comes along with that, but we still have to operate a nonprofit as a business,” she said. “Our mission is helping veterans, so with the posts being shut down … if they’re a bingo hall, or they have a bar and hold events, that’s how they pay their bills.”
And while VFW Post 1836 derives most of its funds from its annual fall carnival, COVID-19 has thrown a wrench into that, too.
“The carnival has announced it isn’t coming,” Bratton said. “We’re trying to work on another group coming in, we just don’t have all those details worked out.”
Bratton said that’s another reason why it’s so important for the post to have those other events going on.
“Because that carnival was definitely your primary fundraiser,” she said. “It probably covers 50% of what we need to operate on for the year. We’ve got to rely a lot on your other income resources.”
While Bratton says she knows the coronavirus has placed a damper on the economy, she said the post will accept donations at any time and asked the community to stay posted for carnival dates.
Meanwhile, the dances for which the post is known have resumed — with social distancing and other COVID safety measures — and a Labor Day fish fry and dance is set for Sept. 7, with $10 fried catfish plates from 4-6 p.m. and a dance with Glenn Lenderman and a $10 cover charge to follow from 6-10 p.m. To-go plates also will be available for anyone who wants to drive up and buy one. Another dance also is on the books for Sept. 11.
Bratton said they spread the tables out to create more room, discourage people from gathering at the bar while they wait for their drinks and that guests “are careful about who they’re dancing with.”
“And honestly, the people that come out — it’s a pretty consistent crowd that comes, so they kind of treat each other like family anyway,” she said. “They kind of see each other that way. So they’re less concerned about being overly exposed.”
For more information on those and other events, go to facebook.com/lufkinvfw.
Meanwhile, local bar owner Jane Smith, who asked to remain anonymous due to fears of creating problems with her TABC license, wishes Abbott would just give a timeline for when those establishments could shoot for reopening their doors.
Abbott addressed the shutdown earlier this month, expressing sympathy for those forced out of work, but said the closures would need to continue until the state’s coronavirus positivity rate drops below 10% for a sustained period of time and the number of hospitalizations decreases.
Chris Porter, a spokesman for the TABC, said in a Texas Tribune article that about 6,600 active businesses were required to close under Abbott’s order.
While some bars have reopened as restaurants, that option required them to have a permanent kitchen. Under rules approved Aug. 25, the TABC has attempted to make it easier for bars to qualify as restaurants by eliminating rules requiring them to have a commercial kitchen and allowing food to be brought in from off-site and sold, opening the door for partnerships with food trucks while counting those sales toward the 51% rule when applying for a food and beverage certificate.
Smith said she just doesn’t understand why going to a bar that serves food is safer than going to a bar that doesn’t.
“That makes no sense to me. And some people might just see these businesses as bars that people go and have a good time and hang out, but this pays our bills,” she said. “We aren’t doing this for the fun of it. And you think about it — we’ve been closed five months this year.”
Smith said she doesn’t blame the TABC because they’re just following the rules set by Abbott. Nor is she mad that a lot of other businesses are open.
“I’m just mad that we’re not open.”
While Smith admits that “going into a bar, it’s very hard to control the social distancing,” she said she believes that if Texans want to take their chances and go to a bar, they should be allowed to.
“Our customers are still going out and sitting at a bar and drinking, they’re just not sitting at our bar and drinking,” she said. “Just because we’re closed, that doesn’t mean they’re not going to a bar drinking. They are. It’s just someone else is making the money and we’re not.”
The bills are still coming in, Smith points out.
“And I have shut off everything I can possibly shut off,” she said. “And the landlord still wants rent, even though we don’t have a dime coming in.”
Adding to the financial nightmare, Abbott reopened bars in late May only to close them for a second time a month later on a Friday.
“I spent $3,000 on beer and liquor on Thursday and he closed us Friday at lunch.”
Smith said she’s emailed Abbott on a daily basis, but has yet to receive a response.
“I don’t see how anyone with any power can say, ‘OK, this business can make it, but this one can’t.’”
