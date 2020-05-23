NACOGDOCHES — Stephen F. Austin State University is preparing for “deep” and “significant” budget cuts and an austerity budget position as the Texas Legislature wrestles with funding for higher education in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.
University president Scott Gordon announced “an austerity budget position until further notice” in a May 21 email to university officials. A copy of the email was obtained by The Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel.
In the email, Gordon writes that he received word this week that the governor’s office will claw back 5% of funding for the current biennium.
“We are anticipating additional budget cuts for the next biennium that we expect to be deep. Given those budget cuts and the uncertain fall enrollment picture, we must act now. We can no longer sit idly, wait and hope things will be the way they were five, 10 or even 15 years ago,” he wrote.
The austerity position means the university will question all expenses that are not considered essential and will “sharply reduce expenditures in every area of the university.”
“However, to be clear, this is not a declaration of financial exigency,” Gordon wrote.
Financial exigency is the formal recognition by a high education institution that budget cuts and job losses are at a point that further reductions would seriously harm academic programs.
In the email, Gordon also announced the launch of the Lumberjack Innovation Team led by the university’s chief information officer, Anthony Espinoza. The team will be charged with reassessing how the university delivers and supports education.
Among some ideas to be considered by the team are having multiple start dates through the year to increase flexibility, allowing faster graduation, and developing more concise degree plans.
Gordon has publicly said it is too early to tell about fall enrollment, but his email indicates the university is expecting a sharp decline.
“We will see significant budget cuts and changing behavior of students and families,” Gordon wrote.
