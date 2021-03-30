The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 22 new positive and probable cases of COVID-19 in Angelina County between March 22-26.
Positive cases rose by 10 and probable cases rose by 12.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported three new deaths since the last update on March 11, bringing the total to 268.
State data also reports confirmed cases as 4,770, probable cases as 3,416, estimated active cases as 197 and estimated recovered cases as 7,721.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Committee reported 17 COVID-19 patients in general isolation and three in the ICU. The COVID-19 census was reported at 10%.
State totals were at 2,388,650 confirmed cases, 387,019 probable cases, 47,169 deaths and 2,627,174 estimated recovered on Monday. Estimated active cases were 96,950, and there were 1,881 new confirmed cases, 339 new probable cases and 13 new deaths.
