Angelina County Commissioners took action on three items related to the COVID-19 pandemic at Tuesday’s court meeting.
The court first approved a personnel policy providing paid quarantine leave for firefighters, peace officers, detention officers and emergency medical technicians paid by the county who are exposed to a communicable disease while on duty.
“This is a policy that’s been put together based on a statute that was recently passed by the state Legislature,” county attorney Cary Kirby said.
He put together the county’s policy to comply with state guidelines and offer employees relief in the event they need to quarantine. In the event an employee is required to quarantine, they would submit a request to their supervisor and it would be processed through the auditor’s office, Kirby said.
The court also created a budget for the remaining $954,260 in CARES Act funding the county received as a result of expenditures in 2020 to stave off the effects of the pandemic. The county originally received $1.9 million and has allocated $1 million to the 2022 budget.
The county put $54,260 into office supplies and $900,000 into capital outlay, which also permits the county to roll over any unused funds into the 2022 budget, auditor Janice Cordray said.
The CARES Act funds are different from the American Rescue Plan funds, which the federal government has strict requirements for the use of. The CARES Act funds have a wider range they can be used for.
The county approved the use of $40,830 to be used at the District Clerk’s office in the Angelina County Courthouse.
District Clerk Reba Squyres told the court how her office has struggled because the coronavirus has swept through each employee and their families. The problem started with the renewed use of juries, which resulted in more people coming through their office.
The office as it stood did not provide protection to employees because the glass barriers weren’t tall enough, she said.
So she requested $33,000 for coronavirus-compliant cabinets, countertops and Plexiglas shields. She said the office’s old countertops, which have been replaced, were decades old and being held together with tape.
She also requested $7,830 to replace floor coverings damaged in recent upgrades.
County Judge Don Lymbery said these requests could be covered by the CARES Act Funding approved just before hearing Squyres’ request.
In other business, the court also:
■ Considered recommendations made by Charles Nick regarding the court’s handling of two-way communication but took no action on those recommendations.
■ Permitted elections administrator Elizabeth Hawkins to purchase the EasyInventory program paid for by a security grant to be used to track the county’s voting equipment in real time.
■ Accepted an updated list of judges and alternate judges for the Constitutional Amendment Election on Nov. 2.
■ Awarded the bid for the sale of timber located on 32 acres at the Angelina County Waste Management Center.
■ Authorized a collection penalty for delinquent personal property taxes to defray the costs of collections.
■ Approved an interlocal participation agreement between the county and the Texas Public Entity Group Plus (Travelers) insurance program underwriter to provide members with advantages in purchasing insurance and related products or services.
■ Permitted the sheriff’s office to receive funds through the Tobacco Enforcement Program to conduct controlled buy/stings and follow-ups using minors.
■ Approved the 2022 holiday schedule.
The court also approved budget transfers of:
■ $135,000 from the cost of fuel sales at the Angelina County Airport to capital outlay ($115,000) and the cost of cafe sales ($20,000).
■ $50 from printing and forms in the county attorney’s office to premium bonds.
