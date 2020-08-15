President Donald Trump’s presidential memorandum on Aug. 8 enacting a payroll tax holiday for American workers elicits concern as the money might have to be paid back.
This comes after coronavirus stimulus package talks stalled in the U.S. Congress on Aug. 7 with a divide on party lines. Taylor Kovar, financial adviser and CEO of Kovar Wealth, said there is little difference between a memorandum and an executive order.
“They both have essentially the same effect and guidelines, with slightly fewer protocols applying to memorandums,” Kovar said.
The memorandum would allow employers to stop taking Social Security and Medicare federal taxes from employees’ paychecks from September to December.
Most working Americans participate in the Federal Insurance Contributions Act, paying a portion of their paychecks to the federal government to be used toward Social Security and Medicare.
An employee typically pays 6.2% of his or her earnings to the Social Security wage base and 1.45% for Medicare.
An employer typically pays the other “half” of an employee’s Social Security tax for another 6.2%.
The memorandum would mean employers would not withhold the money from employees’ paychecks who earn less than $104,000 per year from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31.
“In a few moments, I will sign a directive instructing the Treasury Department to allow employers to defer payment of the employee portion of certain payroll taxes from Sept. 1,” Trump said in a press conference.
“This will mean bigger paychecks for working families as we race to produce a vaccine and eradicate the China virus once and for all.”
He went on to say that if he is victorious on Nov. 3, he plans on forgiving the taxes and making permanent cuts to the payroll tax.
Kovar said anyone earning less than $104,000 per year should see at least some bump in paycheck.
“However, employers are in charge of depositing tax payments on behalf of their workers, and it’s unclear what will be done to ensure the money goes to employees,” he said. “The uncertainty about whether or not this stimulus will have to be repaid could make some employers less likely to pass the savings along.”
Kovar said the vagueness in the meaning of the order is potentially the most problematic issue with the order, and he recommended caution.
“Yes, a deferral means the taxes will have to be paid at the beginning of the next year,” Kovar said. “Trump has mentioned forgiving the debt if he’s reelected, but the ‘if’ part should give everyone pause. Without knowing for certain whether the debt will be forgiven, anyone who benefits should understand the money might have to be reimbursed.”
If nothing in the language of the order changes, the taxes will need to be repaid in January or February of 2021, he said.
If Trump is reelected, there may be a chance that the order isn’t fulfilled exactly how it is written now.
“Even though this comes by way of a presidential memorandum, Congress controls the powers of the purse and would have some say in how relevant legislation gets written,” Kovar said. “While the proposal may sound straightforward, it will take more than the president’s signature to make everything fall into place.”
Now that the Senate has recessed without a relief package, more focus might turn to this memorandum in the House, he said.
