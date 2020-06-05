Angelina County is reporting six additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 243.
In Angelina County, 3,040 people have been tested, an estimated 122 have recovered, six are hospitalized and five have been ruled COVID-19-related deaths, according to the Angelina County or the Angelina County & Cities Health District website.
There were 232 cases as of Friday afternoon, according to the health district. There were 1,342 tests completed in Angelina County through health district coordination.
Polk County has 60 cases with 20 recoveries. San Augustine has 44 cases, 17 recoveries, one hospitalization and four deaths.
Seven cases out of 155 tests have been found in other counties.
Overall, the health district has confirmed 343 cases, completed 1,908 tests (not including negative tests completed by the National Guard or negative tests from nursing homes), estimated 159 recovered and confirmed nine COVID-19 related deaths in its service area.
Nacogdoches County is reporting 294 cases, 22 deaths, 1,595 tests given and an estimated 214 recovered as of Friday afternoon.
The state is reporting 69,920 cases, 1,767 fatalities, 1,174,948 tested and an estimated 46,799 recovered as of Friday afternoon.
