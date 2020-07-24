The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 late Thursday, bringing the total number of positive tests in the county, including those from the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Facility prison unit and the Diboll Correctional Facility, to 1,727.
Numbers reported by the Texas Department of Public Safety will fluctuate because they represent an active count rather than a historical count. For more information on the way the TDCJ reports cases, check out this article at tinyurl.com/y40zfqe3x.
The number of active cases, including the Duncan Unit and Diboll Correctional Facility, was 984 late Thursday. The Lufkin Daily News calculates the active cases by subtracting the listed recovered from the total positive tests.
The health district is reporting 1,383 positive tests and 401 recoveries in Angelina County with 14 deaths.
The New York Times lists Angelina County as a hotspot in Texas with an average of 63 new cases per day based on stats from the last two weeks.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council reported 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the intensive care unit, 27 in general isolation, three suspected cases in the ICU and two suspected in general isolation.
This means 55.1% of ICU beds are in use (including non-coronavirus patients) and 18.6% of general isolation beds in use.
SETRAC said there were 16 COVID cases that are ventilated and 23 adult ventilators in use, there are 15 ventilators available in the county.
The TDCJ reported five active offender cases, 273 offender recoveries, eight active employee cases and 46 employee recoveries and 16 deaths at the Duncan Unit Thursday morning. There are 62 on medical restriction and five in medical isolation.
The Diboll Correctional Facility reported two active offender cases, nine offender recoveries, one active employee case and no employee recoveries. There are 161 on medical restriction and three in medical isolation.
As of late Thursday, the health district reported that Polk County has 592 positive tests with 66 recoveries and one death, and San Augustine County has 147 positive tests with 75 recoveries and 12 deaths.
Nacogdoches County reported 795 positive tests, 449 estimated recoveries, 315 estimated active cases, 31 deaths and 4,891 tests given as of Thursday.
The Department of State Health Services reported 361,125 cases with an estimated 203,826 recoveries on Friday morning, meaning there are an estimated 152,778 active cases. They reported 4,521 deaths as well as 3,164,656 total tests taken.
The dashboard stopped reporting how many tests were antibody tests and instead added new categories called daily new fatalities and daily new cases. For Thursday, there were 9,507 new cases and 173 new fatalities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.