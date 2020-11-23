The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 40 new positive cases and 67 new probable cases in Angelina County Monday evening.
The total number of cases reported by the health district, including positive and probable, was 3,501. They reported 2,555 positive cases and 956 probables.
A probable case is when a test detects a “specific antigen in a clinical specific antibody in serum, plasma, or whole blood indicative of a new or recent infection,” according to the health district.
The state reported 2,515 positive cases, 97 fatalities and an estimated 183 active cases for Angelina County. Those numbers do not include probable cases, according to the state. The state’s data is usually delayed compared to locally produced data.
The state also listed 2,235 estimated recoveries. This data is not reported by the health district because administrator Sharon Shaw said it would be impossible for the local district to track those cases.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council reported on Monday that COVID-19 patients take up 19.17% of general and intensive care unit beds in Angelina County. It listed six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the ICU and 31 confirmed cases in general isolation at local hospitals with seven suspected cases.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported no active offender cases, 255 recovered offender cases, three active employee cases and 56 recovered employee cases in the Duncan facility Thursday afternoon.
The TDCJ also reported 19 deaths at the Duncan Unit. This is lower than previously reported. Jeremy Desel, director of communications, said this is because the total count includes both presumed and confirmed COVID deaths and some have been taken off the list after further investigation.
In the Diboll Prison Unit, the department reported no active offender cases, 39 recovered offender cases, one active employee case and 15 recovered employee cases.
Statewide, there have been 1,100,979 confirmed cases, 20,588 fatalities and 917,739 estimated recoveries. They estimate 165,126 active cases, with 6,576 new cases and 32 new fatalities Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.