COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Angelina County, data from local and regional public health organizations shows. No new deaths have been listed since July 23.
Angelina County saw 260 new COVID-19 cases in the last seven days as of Aug. 2, according to the Angelina County & Cities Health District's latest update. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an estimated 353 active cases as of Tuesday.
Positive cases stand at 5,161 — up 21 from the health district’s last update posted for numbers confirmed as of July 29. Probable cases stand at 4,089 — up 67 from the last update.
The state reported 5,140 confirmed and 4,022 probable cases as of Tuesday. The state typically reports on a delay from the health district.
In a similar manner, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is growing, according to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council on Tuesday. There were 13 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the intensive care unit and 18 in general isolation.
While this is not an increase from Monday’s stats, it is an increase from the five preceding days. There were 12 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in the ICU on Monday and 19 in general isolation.
There was one new hospitalization on Tuesday and five on Monday.
The COVID-19 census was at 14.76% on Tuesday.
This trend is not just in Angelina County, though. Trauma Service Area H, which includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, San Augustine, Sabine, San Jacinto and Tyler Counties, reported a 17.88% COVID-19 census. The hospital census has remained above 15% for the last four days.
The hospital census is significant because if it maintained this rate for three more days in December, the state would have required all: retail establishments, restaurants, office buildings, manufacturers, museums and libraries, as well as gyms, exercise facilities and classes, to operate at 75%.
However, Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Orders GA-30 and GA-31, which set those requirements, are no longer enforced.
Nacogdoches’ hospitalizations, while not quite to the same rate as Angelina County’s, have also been rising steadily since July 28. Nacogdoches hospitals reported seven COVID-19 cases in the ICU and 13 in general isolation.
The number of people fully vaccinated in Angelina County is growing, but slowly, according to state data.
There were 27,585 people fully vaccinated in Angelina County as of Tuesday, up a little more than 200 people since July 29, according to the state.
Most of the new vaccinations were among people between 16 and 49 years old, which is the largest demographic of people vaccinated. Women continue to hold most of the vaccinations.
There were 1,267 doses of vaccines injected between July 26 and Aug. 1, which is an increase compared to the 912 injected the week of July 19-25. There have been 57,211 total doses administered — which includes first and second shots.
The state has reported 11,774 new confirmed cases statewide, 2,465 probable cases and 51 newly reported fatalities. There are an estimated 112,012 active cases statewide.
