Under normal circumstances, the work done by Janelle Grum Family Crisis Center of East Texas can best be described as devastating and heartbreaking.
A global pandemic hasn’t made the challenges they face daily any easier. There hasn’t been an increased number of hotline calls or abuse victims coming to the shelter, but executive director Heather Kartye said the severity of the cases they are seeing has increased.
“Domestic violence and sexual assault does not take a break,” she said. “The cases that we are seeing of family violence and sexual assault have been some of the worst that we’ve seen in our careers. Although our numbers are down a bit right now, the people who are reaching out for services and for help are in dire situations.”
We wish we could say we’re surprised, but we’re not. Statistics show on average it takes a woman seven tries before successfully leaving an abuser.
It’s a problem the center has been working to raise awareness about and to eradicate since its founding more than 40 years ago.
And make no mistake, it is a big problem in this community. As we have said on multiple occasions in this space, it’s rare that a day goes by that there isn’t a report of family violence in our daily police blotter.
The crisis center provides a safe house that offers shelter for victims of domestic violence and advocates that can help victims psychologically, legally and beyond.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, victims may have been in isolation or stuck at home with their abusers. Kartye said many victim referrals come to the center through school districts, so they speculate that once students return to school, the center will see an increase in need.
To that end, the center is hoping to raise $15,000 by Sept. 1 to prepare for upcoming expenses, Kartye said.
The center doesn’t fundraise often, but they are trying to be proactive in anticipating increased usage of the center as kids return to school, the state begins to open more and regular funding from state and federal sources diminishes.
“We are just trying to be as proactive as we can as an organization to really diversify our funding sources and look for other ways to generate income so we can continue to provide a continuum of care to survivors in East Texas,” Kartye said.
East Texans can do their part to break the cycle of abuse by shopping at one of the center’s thrift stores or by donating to its fundraiser.
For more information, call the Janelle Grum Family Crisis Center of East Texas at 639-1681. The phone number for the 24-hour crisis hotline is (800) 828-7233.
