The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 207 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning, bringing the total number of positive tests in the county, including those from the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Facility prison unit and the Diboll Correctional Facility, to 1,545.
Numbers reported by the Texas Department of Public Safety will fluctuate because they represent an active count rather than a historical count.
The number of active cases, including the Duncan Unit, was 834 as of Tuesday morning. The Lufkin Daily News calculates the active cases by subtracting the listed recovered from the total positive tests.
The health district updated the number of recovered to 401 people on Tuesday.
The health district is reporting 1,207 positive tests in Angelina County and 14 deaths.
The TDCJ reported six active offender cases, 272 offender recoveries, 19 active employee cases and 29 employee recoveries and 14 deaths at the Duncan Unit Tuesday morning. There are 81 on medical restriction and six in medical isolation.
The Diboll Correctional Facility reported two active offender cases, nine offender recoveries, one active employee case and no employee recoveries. There are 82 on medical restriction and two in medical isolation.
The health district reported on Tuesday that Polk County has 516 positive tests with 66 recoveries and one death, and San Augustine County has 142 positive tests with 75 recoveries and 12 deaths.
Nacogdoches County reported 715 positive tests, 432 estimated recoveries, 252 estimated active cases, 31 deaths and 4,764 tests given as of Tuesday morning.
The Department of State Health Services reported 332,434 cases with an estimated 177,871 recoveries Tuesday morning, meaning there are an estimated 150,543 active cases. They also reported 4,020 deaths as well as 3,269,897 total tests taken; 223,303 of which were antibody tests.
The number of positive cases in the state has risen by 50,069 since Thursday's report of 282,365 cases.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.