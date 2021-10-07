Six new county residents with COVID-19 were reported dead by the Texas Department of State Health Services on Wednesday.
This brings the total number of new fatalities to 20 people since Sept. 29, according to state reporting. There have been 377 fatalities reported since the start of the pandemic.
The state is also reporting an estimated 768 active cases and 12,287 recoveries; though it has not updated it’s confirmed and probable case counts to match the Angelina County & Cities Health District report with cases as of Oct. 5.
That report showed 54 new coronavirus cases in Angelina County, up from the 13,432 reported as of Oct. 1.
The number of hospitalizations decreased slightly in the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council report issued Wednesday. That report showed 53 people with the coronavirus were hospitalized in Angelina County.
There were 32 people with COVID-19 in the intensive care unit reported Wednesday, down from the 37 reported Tuesday and 36 reported Monday. It is higher than what SETRAC reported over the weekend, though.
There were 21 people with COVID-19 in general isolation reported Wednesday, up from the 18 reported Tuesday and 17 reported Monday. It is about par with the weekend averages.
There were also six new coronavirus admissions to local hospitals reported Wednesday.
State reporting on vaccine data was unavailable Wednesday afternoon.
