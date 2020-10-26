The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 11 new COVID-19 cases and 10 probable cases on Monday.
The new cases bring the cumulative number of positive tests in Angelina County to 3,203 and the total active cases to 657, including those reported by the Diboll Prison Unit and the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Prison Facility in Diboll, as well as the probable cases listed by the health district.
Health district director Sharon Shaw believes the probables should be considered positives because they’re treated the same way: People are encouraged to follow the same quarantine guidelines and given the same regimen, she said.
The state does not include probables when reporting active cases, so their active cases are lower than would be considered active in Angelina County by the health district.
The health district reported 2,288 positive tests and 546 probable cases of COVID-19 in Angelina County on Monday. The health district did not list recoveries; Shaw said it’s not feasible to calculate that on a local level.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 2,277 positive cases, 90 fatalities, 2,109 recoveries and 78 active cases in the county on Monday.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council said COVID-19 patients take up 5.46% of general and intensive care unit beds in Angelina County. It listed two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the ICU and no suspected cases. It also lists 11 confirmed cases in general isolation at local hospitals with no suspected cases.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported one active offender case, 256 recovered offender cases, three active employee cases and 57 recovered employee cases in the Duncan facility on Monday.
The TDCJ also reported 20 deaths at the Duncan Unit.
The department also reported no active offender cases and 36 recovered offender cases in the Diboll Prison Unit. It lists no active employee cases and 15 recovered employee cases.
Starting Sept. 9, the state also began requiring school districts to file weekly reports on new COVID-19 cases among students, teachers and staff. The Texas Education Agency and DSHS will collect and update the data, which will be published and sorted by district.
That data shows 12,765 cumulative positive student cases and 8,248 positive staff cases. New information has not been posted since Oct. 18.
Lufkin ISD rolled out an online daily COVID-19 tracking dashboard. The dashboard will be updated daily with the numbers of students and staff who are currently quarantined or reported positive for the coronavirus and can be accessed at sites.google.com/lufkinisd.org/covid-tracking/home.
There were two new positive cases among students and none among staff on Friday, which is the most recent update. There were 212 students and 19 staff members in isolation or under quarantine.
Statewide, the DSHS on Monday reported 862,375 positive cases, 17,504 deaths, an estimated 755,095 recoveries and an estimated 91,885 active cases. Its dashboard also reported 3,793 new daily cases and 48 new deaths. A total of 7,762,242 molecular tests had been conducted as of Monday.
The true number of cases statewide is likely higher because many haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick, according to the Associated Press.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.
