Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Billy Ball formally thanked and presented his employees and Pct. 1 Constable Tom Selman with plaques on Friday for their work to keep the court operational during the pandemic.
The JP courts are “the court of the people,” Ball said. These courts allow people to air grievances out and find resolutions without attorneys; provide services in the criminal justice community; and offer a place for people to quickly handle issues with licensing and more.
“People can come in off the street and file their cases,” he said.
The court can offer the forms, documents and law books citizens would need, even if it can’t provide legal advice, he said. The office interacts with the public regularly, and his employees are truly the face of the court.
“We’ve all been working under the COVID-19 pandemic, and there are changes every day,” he said. “They’ve just been supportive of the citizens of Angelina County and the people that use this court.”
Every person in his office, including Ball, has been infected with COVID-19, he said. This didn’t stop operations, but forced staff to adjust to the new situation. Many would begin working from home as soon as symptoms eased and they were able to do so, he said.
The court staff works as a family unit, and while they sometimes fight or laugh together, they work hard to make sure everything flows for the public, he said.
“They’ve just remained positive, they had to work from home in some cases and they’ve made a difference to their families, to the court and for the citizens that utilize the court,” he said.
Their work allowed the system to continue to move forward so people could find resolution in their situations, he said.
“We have not closed this court,” he said. “They just really want to provide service to the people. That’s what we’re here for.”
