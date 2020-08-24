The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported four new cases of COVID-19 late Monday, bringing the county’s total number of positive cases to 2,349, including cases from the Diboll Prison Unit and the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Prison Facility in Diboll.
Of the 1,968 positive COVID-19 tests the health department is reporting for Angelina County, 1,769 of those are cases from which patients have recovered from the virus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services estimates the total number of active cases is in the county is 152, including updates from the updates from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
The health district also listed 200 probable cases in Angelina County late Monday.
DSHS was reporting 62 COVID-19 deaths in Angelina County late Monday — four more than were reported Friday.
