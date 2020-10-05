Zavalla ISD has joined Huntington ISD as the second school district to cancel its online option, and Pineywoods Community Academy has advised parents to pull their children back to face-to-face learning.
"We have been continuously monitoring the day-to-day activities of this year," a letter from Zavalla ISD Superintendent Ricky Oliver states. "In spite of the overwhelming challenges that have been presented, our students, teachers, parents and staff have helped ZISD meet the challenges that have come our way."
However, a large majority of the 22% of online students are not being successful, the letter states.
"This new data supports the overwhelming consensus that the most successful environment to educate students is face-to-face," Oliver wrote. "Zavalla ISD must adapt and change in order to provide the best educational experience for our students."
So far the district has had three cases of COVID-19 on campus, and they originated from contact outside the school, according to the letter.
The last day for online learning will be Friday, and the district will be 100% face-to-face by Oct. 13.
If a student tests positive for COVID-19, the district will offer instructional support for the duration of the illness, the letter states.
"We believe this decision is the best interest of the students and staff of Zavalla ISD," Oliver wrote. "We also understand that there will be some who do not agree with this decision. We respect your right to do so."
The district provided the same options Huntington ISD did for parents who do not want to send their child back to in-person classes.
Ken Vaughn, director of Pineywoods Community Academy, echoed Oliver's concerns about the performance of distance learners in a video released on YouTube.
"The concern is so great that some districts are ending remote learning altogether because students are not doing their part in maintaining a great education," Vaughn said. "In the phrasing of Earl Pitts, it's time to 'Wake up, America.'
"If your child suffered a concussion and the doctor told you to wake them up every three hours and make them talk to you, would you tell them to remember to wake up every three hours and to let you know why they're struggling and if they're struggling?"
He implored parents to send their children back to school and to make sure they do their work.
"We're having great success in keeping kids safe," he said. "When a staff member or student shows any symptoms, they stay home. Can you be sure that all the people you cross paths with are healthy when you go to the local grocer, to the retail store, walk through the park or attend your religious services?"
Because some students are being successful, Vaughn said he did not want to make an end all be all decision for everyone. But he said they need the students who are not being successful to come back so they can support them.
If students are not being successful, Vaughn said their parents need to set up a meeting to develop a plan with their administrator.
"Remote learning may not be an option for your student," Vaughn said. "As a decision maker, what you do for the next nine weeks will have substantial impact on academic growth."
