The Family Crisis Center of East Texas is hoping to raise $15,000 by Sept. 1 to prepare for upcoming expenses.
Executive Director Heather Kartye said the center doesn’t fundraise often, but they are trying to be proactive to anticipate increased usage of the center as kids return to school, the state begins to open more and regular funding from state and federal sources diminishes.
“We are just trying to be as proactive as we can as an organization to really diversify our funding sources and look for other ways to generate income so we can continue to provide a continuum of care to survivors in East Texas,” Kartye said.
While the center has not faced an increased number of hotline calls or victims to shelter, Kartye said they have seen an increase in the severity of cases.
“Domestic violence and sexual assault does not take a break,” she said. “The cases that we are seeing of family violence and sexual assault have been some of the worst that we’ve seen in our careers. Although our numbers are down a bit right now, the people who are reaching out for services and for help are in dire situations.”
In a July newsletter, Kartye described the situation of a mom and her three kids who called the center in desperate need of help.
“In isolation for months, this mom, we’ll call her ‘Julianne,’ finally fled her abuser after being strangled and severely beaten. She was able to escape with her three kids in tow, but she had no place to go,” the newsletter read. “We were able to give her one of our last safehouse rooms.”
Many victim referrals come to the center through school districts, so Kartye said they speculate that once students return to school, they will see an increase in need.
Many victims who are stuck at home with their abusers may not feel comfortable reaching out, as well, Kartye said. So as the state and local communities continue to reopen and people are able to do more activities outside their homes, the center anticipates a significant increase.
Additionally, the center had to shut its thrift stores down and has now reopened them with limited hours, so that has put a dent in some funding.
“What we are trying to do now is prepare ourselves for that and ensure that we are in a good position to provide those services no matter how great the need is here in our community,” Kartye said.
Kartye asked that the community consider donating or shopping at one of the center’s thrift stores. For more information on donating, contact the center at 639-1681.
In the future, they may be looking at expanding their shelter, Kartye said. But that would be a longterm goal.
“You can give moms like Julianne their own safe living space and counselors to help them recover and start changing their story,” Kartye wrote in the newsletter. “Julianne’s kids will make new friends at the Family Crisis Center. She and her kids will have the support they need to start working towards their goals and building the foundation for a successful future.
“It is going to take time to heal and recover, but with your help, Julianne and her kids can go to sleep without fear and wake up with the peace of mind knowing they are safe and able to get the help they need to rewrite their story.”
