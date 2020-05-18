Two more cases of COVID-19 reported Monday bring the Nacogdoches County total to 236, according to the County Emergency Management Office.
The two newest cases are both city residents, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 60s.
Three deaths confirmed over the weekend brings the county’s total fatalities from the virus to 15.
Out of Nacogdoches County’s 236 cases, 101 are described as active by the Emergency Management Office, meaning that about half — 120 people — have recovered.
An online dashboard maintained by Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday reported 238 cases in Nacogdoches County, with 143 recovered and 17 fatalities.
“There are various reasons why our local numbers and DSHS website numbers are not exact duplicates day by day,” says Amy Mehaffey, spokeswoman for the County Emergency Management Office. “Sometimes their data comes in and their website gets updated faster than their phone calls confirming information to us, and sometimes they make the phone call but there is a delay in getting their website updated.”
Three deaths confirmed Saturday were all previously reported cases, and include a man in his 70s and two women in their 80s.
Four cases confirmed over the weekend were that of a man and women in their 30s and a man in his 60s, all residents of the city, and a woman in her 20s who lives in the county.
State Health Services on Monday reported five COVID-related fatalities in Shelby County, with 15 in Panola County. Angelina, San Augustine, Cherokee and Rusk counties each have had one virus-related death, according to the state.
State Health Services on Monday reported 175 cases in Shelby County, 139 in Angelina County, 42 in Rusk County, 34 in Cherokee County and 22 cases in San Augustine County.
