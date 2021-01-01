More than 30 people at Hospice in the Pines were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday in the initial vaccine distributions by Brookshire Brothers.
The company was allocated 1,700 vaccinations across four pharmacy locations in Lufkin, Huntington and Diboll, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. These vaccines are not available to the general public; Brookshire Brothers’ leadership said they intend to follow state guidelines for distribution.
These vaccinations will be prioritized for paid and unpaid hospital workers working with people who are positive or high-risk for the virus, long-term care staff working with vulnerable populations, EMS providers engaging with 911 services, home health care workers including hospice care, and residents of long-term care facilities, the state website states.
A second-tier group includes staff in outpatient facilities who interact with symptomatic patients, direct care staffing freestanding emergency medical care facilities, community pharmacy staff, public health and emergency response staff, last-responders providing mortuary or death services and school nurses.
“Our pharmacists are diligently working to handle the enormous demands from people wanting to receive the COVID-19 vaccination,” director of Clinical Pharmacy Programs Laura Edmundson said in a press release from the company.
“We are currently seeking out members of the health care worker population and have begun scheduling appointments for those who are at the highest risk for severe illness from COVID-19. The transition between the groups will likely vary between Brookshire Brothers locations, depending on the demand and need within each community.”
The care workers with Hospice in the Pines were eager to receive the vaccination, hospice CEO Demetress Harrell said.
“We want to empower and impact the community by demonstrating diligence in starting the initiative to distribute the vaccine,” she said.
They want to be a part of the solution in protecting healthcare professionals, patients, families and the community, she said.
“For me this was an easy decision in support of our team, as well as a reflection on the many lives lost due to this horrific virus,” she said.
Hospice and Brookshire Brothers work closely together, and have for a long time, she said. The grocer’s pharmacists take extra care to support hospice, she said.
“We want to be a part of helping our community heal,” Harrell said. “And for them to come here meant a tremendous amount to me and my team.”
She was especially grateful for the support of Brookshire Brothers and the leadership of Edmundson.
Those who fit within the state guidelines for vaccination can contact their local pharmacy, according to the press release.
“We ask for your patience as we provide this valuable service to our communities,” Edmundson said. “We also ask the general public to limit their calls concerning the vaccine so our staff can focus on serving customers and vaccinating the top priority groups.”
Brookshire Brothers is only one of a few organizations that received vaccines in the second week of distribution. St. Luke’s Health-Memorial, Woodland Heights Medical Center, The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, Urgent Health Solutions and the State Supported Living Center in Lufkin also received doses.
“We are thrilled to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to the communities we serve,” Edmundson said. “We recognize there are many long days and weeks ahead of us; however, we have the utmost confidence in our pharmacists and their dedication to protecting the members of our communities.”
