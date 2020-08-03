The Lufkin ISD Board of Trustees approved a memorandum of understanding with the Region 4 Education Service Center to implement Operation Connectivity in the district, providing funds for technology needs for virtual education.
Superintendent Lynn Torres said the project is a one-time opportunity for schools to "get what they need and be ready to address what may come our way during this school year."
"This moves us to going virtual," board vice president Don Muhlbach said. "It moves us in that direction in a big way."
He then made the motion to approve that was seconded by board secretary Allyson Langston.
Region 4 is handling the project for the state, so the special called board meeting via Zoom was necessary to begin ordering the equipment for virtual learning, a press release from the district states.
The district conducted surveys asking parents about connectivity and devices to determine the needs of students for the upcoming semester. Additional needs were assessed when the Lufkin Virtual Learning Academy went live for parents to sign up their child for virtual learning.
"We just received the Interlocal Acquisition Agreement for this technology purchase on Thursday afternoon, July 30," Torres said. "We need to approve the agreement and the amount for the computer purchase through the state. This is for devices and hotspots. This is a great opportunity to get us to a one-to-one device ratio with help from the state, and prepares us in case we are 100% virtual at any time during the school year. From survey time to order time, this program has moved quickly with the initial survey submission date of July 19, Interlocal Agreement received July 30, Interlocal Agreement due Aug. 4, confirmation Aug. 7, and invoice from Region 4 Aug 11.”
The agreement approves the district to purchase up to:
■ 3,125 hotspots (AT&T $240 each/year and Verizon $209 each/year)
■ 900 Laptops
■ 500 Chromebooks
■ 600 iPads
The estimated total cost of devices is $581,100 with a cost to the district of $290,550.
They are planning to purchase 1,500 hotspots (1,000-AT&T/500-Verizon) at an estimated total cost of $344,500 with a cost to the district of $172,250.
Deputy Superintendent Kurt Stephens said that this agreement is a dollar-for-dollar match.
"We will purchase 1,000 hotspots from AT&T and 500 from Verizon that will give us better coverage and a little bit of a choice if one covers better than the other," Stephens said. "We will own the devices. We have increased our Wi-Fi in parking lots, but asking students to drive to parking lots for virtual learning is not reasonable. These hotspots will cover three to five devices so a family that has two to three kids, this hotspot can cover the whole household.”
The project also includes an additional $131,000 for classroom supplies for students to help with back-to-school expenses.
"We are to receive $1,900,000 in ESSER CARES Act Funding," Chief Financial Officer Charlotte Bynum said. "While the state is replacing our state revenue with the CARES Act Funding, the excess we have in our budget is the same. The state revenue to be received is the same, it is just that $1,900,000 will be coming from a federal fund source instead of state revenue source.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.